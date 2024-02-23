UFC Boss Dana White Finally Turns Two-Decade-Long Dream into Reality with Massive Impact

Besides athletes, sports also require visionary leaders who revolutionize the industry and help it to make it global. Kerry Packer did this for cricket, Vince McMahon for WWE, and many others who have contributed in making sports a billion-dollar industry. Talking about the UFC, Dana White is the man behind its meteoric rise. With each passing day, he is fulfilling every dream of his. Likewise, 23 years after taking over the company in 2001, he has accomplished yet another dream, one that will have a significant impact not only on the company but also on the sport itself.

On social media, the UFC Head Honcho shared a video of himself inaugurating the new UFC performance center in Mexico. According to his caption, this has been a long-standing dream and goal of his since 2001.

He further added that this institute will have a huge impact on Mexico, as well as on both Central and South America, emphasizing that it will be massive.

Indeed, it’s truly remarkable for the UFC as it has opened its 3rd institute after Las Vegas and Shanghai, China. There is no doubt that it will be highly beneficial for the athletes as it provides a gold standard for health, well-being, and performance for the fighters.

This will result in more exciting fights from its athletes after receiving gold standard training, which will directly benefit the company.

And while the UFC boss has achieved yet another dream, check out his journey from Bellman to a Multimillionaire.

Rise of Dana White: From Bellman to UFC Boss

Dana White’s current $500M net worth contrasts with his modest upbringing and limited opportunities after dropping out of college. His early jobs were far from glamorous compared to his current status. Talking about his early roles, he worked as a bouncer at Boston’s ‘The Black Rose’ pub.

However, it was his time as a bellman at the Boston Harbor Hotel that led him to pursue a career in the fight business.

Later, after doing some more jobs, he flew to Las Vegas, where he reunited with high school friends, the Fertitta brothers, and learned of the UFC’s financial struggles. Subsequently, he convinced them to buy the UFC for $2M, became its President and the rest is history.