UFC Champ Islam Makhachev Meets the First Kid Sent to Dagestan for 2-3 Years of Training

Islam Makhachev’s infamous line to Daniel Cormier has actually turned into a reality. The UFC lightweight champion, in an interview with ‘DC’ spoke about how his son was getting good at wrestling, following in his father’s footsteps. To this, the champ had a very simple suggestion, one which Cormier did not like one bit. He asked the former UFC fighter to send his son to Dagestan for a few years so he can get trained and have elite wrestling and grappling skills.

But what made the moment go viral was the way Islam said it, “If you want your son, high-level wrestling, send him two-three years Dagestan and forget.” Cormier was naturally not very convinced and stated that he would send his son for a maximum of 3 weeks. Makhachev then tried to bargain saying, “Six months, one time you can call him.” The hilarious moment immediately became a meme and UFC fans were having a field day with it.

As it turns out, the champ has now actually found someone who has been sent to Dagestan for a few years to perfect his wrestling. Makhachev shared the video via his social media, where he was asking the man some questions, “First guy who come to Dagestan… 2-3 years send him to Dagestan.” The man in question was a Spaniard named Gonzalo who had come to Dagestan to learn from the best.

Someone actually sent their kid to Dagestan to train with Islam Makhachev “First guy who come to Dagestan… 2-3 years send him to Dagestan.” @MAKHACHEVMMA #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/39MyPuopQw — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 15, 2025

Now there’s no indication as to how he got to join Makhachev’s gym, but Team Khabib is an elite group of fighters and they have a very tight-knit community. For the Spaniard to break into that is nothing short of special. He is in extremely good and capable hands, and for all you know, after a few years we may see him in the UFC too.

Although Dagestan is known for its incredibly strict and disciplined training regime, especially when it comes to Sambo wrestling, it is not known for it’s striking. In fact, one criticism of Dagestani fighters is that they are very one-dimensional. Well, the champ is out to change this narrative.

Islam Makhachev trains at Tiger Muay Thai

The UFC lightweight champion took his skills to Thailand in an effort to improve his striking further. He has already been credited with having better striking than his predecessor Khabib Nurmagomedov. But now, the champ wants to be lethal in the stand-up game, which is why he headed to Thailand.

Tiger Muay Thai is one of the most prominent Muay Thai gyms in Thailand, with the likes of Petr Yan, Alexander Volkanovski, and Valentina Shevchenko, all having trained there previously. Islam Makhachev released some footage of his training at the gym and it left fans stunned.

The UFC lightweight champ looked sharper and quicker than ever, throwing lightning fast head kicks and punches. Turns out, Makhachev was serious about being one of the most well-rounded fighters in the UFC. And if he is planning on fighting Ilia Topuria next, he will definitely need some exceptional striking.