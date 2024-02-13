“Fu*cking Baller”: Conor McGregor Sends Love to Joe Rogan Highlighting Millionaire Lifestyle

Conor McGregor’s success both inside and outside the ring will serve as an inspiration for generations to come. McGregor famously survived on government welfare cheques before entering the UFC. Since then, he has achieved financial success that no one prior to him was able to. Conor McGregor achieved all the goals he set out to achieve financially for himself and never has to fight again for money. Fans desperately want to see him back in the octagon. However, UFC veteran Joe Rogan has a different plan for Conor McGregor. And looking at McGregor’s recent tweet, it seems the Irishman is loving it.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan discussed the potential return of Conor McGregor. While speaking of McGregor, Rogan stated that the only aim of becoming successful is to live life like a “f**king baller”.

He went on to share an example of McGregor watching a Formula 1 race on the back of his yacht in Monaco. In response to the same, Rogan’s guest stated that McGregor can live that lifestyle when he is 40.

But for now he wants to see him back in the octagon training for a fight. However, Rogan went on to defend McGregor, saying he wants to see McGregor do whatever makes him happy. He went on to add that McGregor has worked hard in such a way that he deserves to do whatever he wants with his life.

McGregor replied to a clip of Rogan from his podcast with the caption,

“Love you Joe!”

The interview comes at a time when Conor McGregor is preparing for his return to the octagon after almost a three year lay-off.

Conor McGregor returning to the octagon with a different goal in mind?

There have been multiple instances where UFC fighters have retired and then made a comeback. More often than not, this has to do with their financial situation. However, for Conor McGregor, that is not the case.

McGregor achieved financial freedom long back and never has to fight to sustain himself ever again. For ‘The Notorious’, returning to the octagon is more than just about money.

For him, it’s about proving to himself and his fans that he still has what it takes to compete at the highest level. Furthermore, it is about proving to himself and the fans that he can make a return from a potentially career-ending injury to secure a win in the UFC.