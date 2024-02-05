UFC Champ Jon Jones Hypes 48-Year-Old David Goggins as He Highlights Vital Message From His Decade-Long Learning

Jon Jones, dubbed ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ is part of an elite group of athletes whose name is enough to strike fear in their opponent’s hearts. Another such athlete, revered for his mentality and superhuman feats of endurance, is David Goggins. He is a former Navy Seal turned motivational speaker and endurance runner. Goggins recently uploaded a video on Instagram from 2009 where he entailed his training routine while he was a Navy Seal.

Heavyweight champion ‘Bones’ commented on the Instagram post, showing his support for Goggins using a simple emoji. The former Navy Seal’s post highlighted the effect laziness has on us as humans.

He believes laziness has overrun the world and people are getting too comfortable. Goggins is a proponent of his motto ‘Stay Hard’ and he backs it up with his relentless drive.

Take a look at Jon Jones’ reaction to his message:

Jon Jones and David Goggins have known each other for years now. The former Navy Seal even helped train Jones for his comeback fight against Ciryl Gane.

Goggins sat octagon side, watching the fight unfold, and celebrated right behind the commentary desk near Joe Rogan. So when exactly did their friendship begin?

Jon Jones invited David Goggins to his training camp ahead of UFC 285 title fight

Jon Jones and David Goggins’ first interaction made public was through the UFC 285 Embedded: Vlog Series – Episode 6. Just days away from his title fight, he brought in Goggins.

The pair met up at the UFC’s Performance Institute in Las Vegas as Jones was just about to begin training. After the pair met up, Goggins spoke about his relationship with ‘Bones’ in an interview for Embedded:

“So Jon’s been connecting me, you know we’ve been connecting back and forth for years. And You know, the guy’s now three years out of the ring, he wanted a bit more.”

Jon Jones brought on David Goggins to give him that extra push in training camp ahead of his big return. The effort paid off as Jones ended up winning in the very first round.

Since then, Goggins has also helped Tony Ferguson train for his fight against Paddy Pimblett. Which begs the question, which other UFC athlete will want to train under the former Navy Seal?