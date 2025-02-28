mobile app bar

Alex Pereira Nears Historic UFC Feat, Could Equal Jon Jones’ Decade-Old Record With Win Over Magomed Ankalaev

Allan Binoy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Alex Pereira (L), Jon Jones (R)

Alex Pereira (L), Jon Jones (R)

Credits: IMAGN

UFC star Alex Pereira has only had 11 fights in the UFC. However, since his debut in 2021, he has become a middleweight champion and a light heavyweight champion, with 3 title defenses in a single year. Now, with another title defense just days away at UFC 313 on March 8, the 205er is on the verge of landing on another milestone.

Pereira faces #1 contender Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 in what is widely believed to be the toughest bet of his pro MMA career. Ankalaev, a Dagestani prospect with wrestling and grappling worthy of his homeland, has already promised Pereira 25 minutes of hell.

However, if the champion manages to best Ankalaev and move ahead with the title still on his wait, he will have matched a rare and impressive milestone set by Jon Jones over ten years ago.

As pointed out by ESPN MMA through Instagram, should ‘Poatan’ win, again, he will have had 4 successful title defenses in under 12 months.

‘Poatan’s’ rise to the top has been nothing short of meteoric. Coming from a background in kickboxing, he transitioned seamlessly into MMA after his old rival Israel Adesanya ticked him off with some disparaging remarks.

Since then, he has not only gone on to defeat Adesanya but four other world champions during a ruthless campaign of terror in two different weight classes. Interestingly, his next target, should he beat Ankalaev – UFC heavyweight champion Jones.

Jones’s records, meanwhile, remain unparalleled through UFC history, as he dominated the light heavyweight division during his time at 205 lbs, defending his title multiple times within a year. So, the fact that Poatan has even managed to catch up is an achievement in itself.

Of course, right now, contrary to popular belief, he is laser-focused on Ankalaev.

Pereira’s tuned in despite sidequests

Earlier last week, UFC veterans Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen had questioned Pereira’s commitment to the fight after the champion was seen frolicking around at a Drake concert in Australia.

Seemingly annoyed by the accusation, the champ felt the need to respond to the veterans and shared a video of himself immersed in the art of grappling as preparation for Ankalaev.

While Sonnen and DC were right to question him as it is what their role as analysts demands, it would be a fool’s bet to believe the champion isn’t locked in and ready to go.

Another testament to the fact actually came to light hours ago, when Pereira told media he had no idea that the Justin Gaethje fight had had a Dan Hooker removed due to an injury.

The highly anticipated clash between Hooker and Gaethje for both their comebacks was called off after the Kiwi lightweight suffered a severe hand injury during training.

Do note that this is the co-main event, and Pereira’s title defense is to follow after this fight.

Despite this, in an interview with Bloody Elbow, the light heavyweight champion claimed, “I actually didn’t see that. When it’s time for the fight, I kind of block everything out. I’ll run into a fighter during fight week and realize, ‘oh, that guy’s fighting too!’ I just don’t pay attention to anything else.”

Of course, this might just be something he says to keep the aura going. Since Cormier’s criticism, he has already released reels with influencer Nina-Marie Daniele in an attempt to prove just how locked in he was.

So, please do consider taking any statements with a grain of salt.

Post Edited By:Smrutisnat Jena

About the author

Allan Binoy

Allan Binoy

linkedin-icon

Allan Binoy is a MMA journalist at The SportsRush. Taken to the sport in 2015, thanks to a certain Conor McGregor, Allan has himself dabbled in the martial arts. And having graduated from Loyola College, Chennai, with a degree in English Literature, he has learnt to use his love for language to have a voice in the MMA community. Allan has been writing about the gladiatorial stories for more than three years now and has pursued excellence at a number of reputable media organizations, covering every UFC PPV in the last couple of years. In addition to this, the southpaw is also a semi-professional soccer player for Diego Juniors FC in Pune, playing in the Pune Super Division League.

Share this article

Don’t miss these