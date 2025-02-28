Alex Pereira Nears Historic UFC Feat, Could Equal Jon Jones’ Decade-Old Record With Win Over Magomed Ankalaev

UFC star Alex Pereira has only had 11 fights in the UFC. However, since his debut in 2021, he has become a middleweight champion and a light heavyweight champion, with 3 title defenses in a single year. Now, with another title defense just days away at UFC 313 on March 8, the 205er is on the verge of landing on another milestone.

Pereira faces #1 contender Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 in what is widely believed to be the toughest bet of his pro MMA career. Ankalaev, a Dagestani prospect with wrestling and grappling worthy of his homeland, has already promised Pereira 25 minutes of hell.

However, if the champion manages to best Ankalaev and move ahead with the title still on his wait, he will have matched a rare and impressive milestone set by Jon Jones over ten years ago.

As pointed out by ESPN MMA through Instagram, should ‘Poatan’ win, again, he will have had 4 successful title defenses in under 12 months.

‘Poatan’s’ rise to the top has been nothing short of meteoric. Coming from a background in kickboxing, he transitioned seamlessly into MMA after his old rival Israel Adesanya ticked him off with some disparaging remarks.

Since then, he has not only gone on to defeat Adesanya but four other world champions during a ruthless campaign of terror in two different weight classes. Interestingly, his next target, should he beat Ankalaev – UFC heavyweight champion Jones.

Jones’s records, meanwhile, remain unparalleled through UFC history, as he dominated the light heavyweight division during his time at 205 lbs, defending his title multiple times within a year. So, the fact that Poatan has even managed to catch up is an achievement in itself.

Of course, right now, contrary to popular belief, he is laser-focused on Ankalaev.

Pereira’s tuned in despite sidequests

Earlier last week, UFC veterans Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen had questioned Pereira’s commitment to the fight after the champion was seen frolicking around at a Drake concert in Australia.

Seemingly annoyed by the accusation, the champ felt the need to respond to the veterans and shared a video of himself immersed in the art of grappling as preparation for Ankalaev.

While Sonnen and DC were right to question him as it is what their role as analysts demands, it would be a fool’s bet to believe the champion isn’t locked in and ready to go.

Another testament to the fact actually came to light hours ago, when Pereira told media he had no idea that the Justin Gaethje fight had had a Dan Hooker removed due to an injury.

The highly anticipated clash between Hooker and Gaethje for both their comebacks was called off after the Kiwi lightweight suffered a severe hand injury during training.

Do note that this is the co-main event, and Pereira’s title defense is to follow after this fight.

Despite this, in an interview with Bloody Elbow, the light heavyweight champion claimed, “I actually didn’t see that. When it’s time for the fight, I kind of block everything out. I’ll run into a fighter during fight week and realize, ‘oh, that guy’s fighting too!’ I just don’t pay attention to anything else.”

EXCLUSIVE Alex Pereira didn’t even know that Justin Gaethje vs Dan Hooker was off the UFC 313 card until our interview tonight for @BloodyElbow ✍️ Full video and more stories coming tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/98nW6lRRJA — Donagh Corby (@DonaghCorby_) February 27, 2025

Of course, this might just be something he says to keep the aura going. Since Cormier’s criticism, he has already released reels with influencer Nina-Marie Daniele in an attempt to prove just how locked in he was.

So, please do consider taking any statements with a grain of salt.