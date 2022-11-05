WATCH: Emotional Charles Oliveira Earns ‘Pure Respect’ From Islam Makhachev After UFC 280 Loss

With UFC 280 done and dusted, the aftermath of the main event provided some heartwarming content. As both competitors have come to understand, fighting is merely 50% of the game. The remaining half depends on how well you are able to promote your fights.

Preceding their highly anticipated contest, both martial artists decided to engage in active back and forth on social media as well as their press conferences.

With their contest coming to a close, an ecstatic Makhchev can be seen walking up to the Brazilian and comforting him, in the face of his second-round submission loss to the Russian.

Makhachev can be heard stating-

“I just promote this fight, pure respect brother. You’re the champion. I love you brother. You’re a great champion.”

A revealing display of what the sport of mixed martial arts is all about, from the Russian.

Distressing footage of Charles Oliveira backstage!

In light of his loss, UFC cameras captured footage of an emotional Charles Oliveria. In the footage obtained, a distraught ‘Do Bronx’ can be seen walking to the back.

The former lightweight champion was entirely upset in the face of the defeat suffered. It’s transparent that the 33-year-old was emotional, as well as being left speechless. He can be seen embracing his coach, in a devastated manner.

Since his loss, rumors sparked that Oliveira could be in for a rather quick turnaround. With the UFC heading to Brazil in January, “Do Bronx’s” name was thrown in the mix for a contest against surging 155lbs contender, Rafael Fiziev.

The Brazilian put all those talks to rest with a tweet stating he needed time to rejuvenate and revitalize himself. Fiziev paid tribute to the lightweight great and agreed.

Islam Makhachev and his pursuit of the ‘P4P’ throne!

The 31-year-old, at long last, accomplished his dream of being labeled the UFC Lightweight champion. The Russian has put in years of hard work, to reach the pinnacle of the sport.

Just like his close friend and mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov. With Makhachev now having conquered the 155lbs division, the lightweight champion, now has his eyes set on the most coveted prize in combat sports: the ‘pound-for-pound’ spot.

The spot currently belongs to UFC Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. The pair are scheduled to slug it out in a winner-take-all encounter, with Volkanovski eyeing double champ status.

Provided, Makhachev reigns supreme, ‘Volk’ will have to forego his ‘Pound-for-Pound’ king status. A magnificent fight awaits Australia, in 2023!

