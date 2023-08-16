After Conor McGregor, BKFC star Mike Perry calls-out old UFC rival for a bare-knuckle fight

Combat sports have flourished and diversified into several genres throughout the years, such as influencer boxing, bare-knuckle fighting, and more. Many MMA stars, including those from the world’s top MMA company, UFC, have made the crossover to such genres and achieved enormous success. Mike Perry, a former UFC welterweight fighter who entered the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship last year, is one of them. Perry, who is already thriving in the promotion, had a run-in with MMA’s greatest star, Conor McGregor, earlier this year.

Advertisement

The two even faced off inside the ring and later Conor McGregor claimed to make his BKFC debut soon. Weeks after that now, Mike Perry has another former UFC fighter on his radar.

Mike Perry calls out UFC Hall of Famer

Mike Perry is coming off a knockout win over former UFC champion Luke Rockhold in BKFC. Days later, the ex-UFC welterweight inked a multi-year contract with the organization. Perry has already decided who he wants to face next.

Advertisement

Perry asked ex-UFC champion Robbie Lawler to a slugfest in BKFC via his official Twitter account. He wrote:

“Come to @bareknucklefc and fight me @Ruthless_RL.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PlatinumPerry/status/1691680066005037122?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It’s worth noting that Perry and Lawler were supposed to battle in the UFC some years ago. However, owing to an injury, Lawler was forced to withdraw from the bout.

Advertisement

Years later, this battle would be a great gift for the fans. Lawler, on the other hand, has yet to reply to Perry’s post. After an incredible first-round victory, the UFC Hall of Famer announced his retirement from the sport last month.

If he is seeking another option now, this fight appears to be an excellent one, as Mike Perry is currently one of the prominent names in BKFC. Even UFC superstar Conor McGregor recognized this.

Perry and Conor McGregor face-off

Surprisingly, Conor McGregor attended BKFC 41 this year, where Perry beat Luke Rockhold. Following his triumph, ‘The Notorious’ entered the stage and stole the show.

He faced off Perry in the center of the ring with a BKFC championship in his hand. Fans assumed McGregor would compete in bare-knuckle fighting. Later, the Irishman acknowledged his desire to do so.

Following the battle, Perry expressed his desire to fight McGregor, claiming it would be the ‘biggest’ bout in history. McGregor, on the other hand, is presently focused on his UFC comeback. As a result, this may be an option in the future.