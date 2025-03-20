UFC Fans Lose It as Yoel Romero Hilariously Confuses Demetrious Johnson’s Moniker with Mickey Mouse’s Girlfriend, Minnie

Yoel Romero is back at it again, accidentally gifting fans with pure comedy gold. The Cuban Superman used to be a ruthless machine in the octagon, going to wars against the likes of Lyoto Machida and Robert Whittaker among others. However, outside the octagon, he has always been a sweetheart to the fans. And not to forget, hilarious – intentionally or otherwise.

And in that spirit, he’s gone on to call Demetrious Johnson – Minnie Mouse. And it wasn’t even meant as an insult. Johnson, a highly decorated veteran of UFC and One Championship is often referred to as the ‘Mighty Mouse’; a name bestowed upon him due to his smaller size and love for superhero comics.

And it’s a super cool nickname, that had remained unbutchered for his entire fighting career. And then Romero was asked to name his UFC Mount Rushmore. So, without much hesitation, the Cuban powerhouse listed legends like Jon Jones, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, and… Minnie Mouse.

Yoel Romero’s top 4 UFC fighters

1. Jon Jones

2. Anderson Silva

3. GSP

4. Minnie Mouse pic.twitter.com/OUsuJdSYtX — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) March 19, 2025

This unintentional slip-up sent fans into a frenzy. The comments section was absolutely buzzing with jokes and jabs, many of them leaning into the absurdity of the mix-up.

“It’s been a while since Yoel has given us a banger like Minnie Mouse. This is the kind of sh*t that UFC is missing IMO.”, one fan quipped.

Another one chimed in with, “@MightyMouse when u change nicknames?” And the jabs kept on rolling: “Minnie Mouse lmfao they did him dirty.”

Minnie Mouse lmfao they did him dirty — CHINCHILLA (@akapulcobeatz28) March 20, 2025

The fans weren’t done there. More jokes poured in, with one person putting the mix-up into historical context, writing, “For me Minnie Mouse is top 3.” And another took the joke even further, dragging women’s MMA into the madness, “Womens MMA was nowhere near as evolved in the #MinnieMouseEra as today – not sure she would crack my top ten.”

Womens MMA was nowhere near as evolved in the #MinnieMouseEra as today – not sure she would crack my top ten — Jon Young (@FakeJonYoung) March 19, 2025

This is not the first time the Cuban has had an unintentionally funny interview.

Romero clarifies infamous ‘homophobic’ octagon interview

Romero has certainly had his fair share of misunderstandings over the years. A notable incident occurred following his victory over Machida at UFC Fight Night 70 in 2015.

During his post-fight interview, Romero’s remarks were widely interpreted by fans as a homophobic statement. Many believed they heard him say, “Go for Jesus, not for gay Jesus.” Given the timing of his comments and the recent legalization of gay marriage by the U.S. Supreme Court, the backlash was swift.

Funniest MMA quotes part 6: Yoel Romero “Go for Jesus ✝️ not for Gay Jesus ️‍”#mma #ufc #ufc303 pic.twitter.com/lfpzUgbXux — Unisquity MMA (@UnisquityMma) June 25, 2024

However, Romero quickly addressed the controversy, clarifying that his message was never intended to criticize anyone’s life. Speaking through a translator at the post-fight press conference, he explained that his words were meant to express gratitude for achieving the American dream, not to pass judgment on others. What he meant to say was ‘No forget Jesus‘ but because of his thick Cuban accent, his words got misinterpreted.

“My expressions are always going to be about love,” Romero stated. He emphasized that his faith teaches him to be compassionate and nonjudgmental, adding, “God made man to be free. Anybody can do whatever they want. I wouldn’t be the type of person to critique anybody.”, he added.

Only Romero could mix ‘not forget Jesus’ with ‘Not gay Jesus’ and somehow walk away unscathed! Classic!