“Enough to Make a Grown Man Cry”: UFC Fans Couldn’t Contain Their Emotions as Mark Coleman Shares ‘Heartfelt’ Message to Dog ‘Hammer’ Post-Recovery

Mark Coleman has posted an emotional video for his dog ‘Hammer’. The former UFC fighter lost his dog in a house fire recently. Coleman rushed back into the house three times, and the third time he went in, he was looking for his dog. However, the 59-year-old could not save his dog as he collapsed due to the toxic air. Subsequently, Coleman too, suffered significant damage as the UFC’s first Heavyweight Champion had to be airlifted to the hospital following his heroics. He recently sent a message for his late dog on Instagram.

Advertisement

Mark Coleman was in critical condition after the incident. After recovering, Coleman posted a 5-part video where he gave fans his thoughts on the incident. Noted American MMA athlete Matt Brown tweeted about Coleman’s heroics and his comments section was soon filled with support from the fans.

Here’s what fans had to say about it.

Advertisement

“That dog was a damn hero”

That dog was a damn hero

— The Mad Catter (@realmadcatter) March 17, 2024

One user stated that Hammer protected his family even in his last breaths.

“Hammer protected his family till the very end.”

Advertisement

Hammer protected his family till the very end.

— (@breathingcolls) March 17, 2024

One user showed his respect for Mark Coleman and his dog.

“Your the man mark. I’m sorry about hammer. He went out on his sheild. Rip “

Your the man mark. I’m sorry about hammer. He went out on his sheild. Rip

— Siraaj (@XpaydayX) March 17, 2024

Another user claimed the story was enough to make even adults cry.

“Enough to make a grown man cry dogs are the most loyal and amazing creatures rip hammer”

Enough to make a grown man cry dogs are the most loyal and amazing creatures rip hammer

— carmi (@Holywarsenal) March 17, 2024

One user cried at the fact that Hammer hid under the bed.

“I just cried man his little buddy hid under the bed”

I just cried man his little buddy hid under the bed

— rick james (@Saviorforcod) March 17, 2024

Although Coleman was grateful for his family, he did seem visibly upset that he could not save his dog Hammer. Hammer was a Rottweiler and was Coleman’s first-ever dog. The former UFC fighter followed a routine of waking up at 4 am every day with his dog. In the video posted on Instagram, he revealed his gratitude for being able to survive the incident.

Mark Coleman thanks God for allowing him to save his parents from the house fire

Mark Coleman had gone to visit his parents in his childhood home for no particular reason. He coincidentally just wanted to spend time with them. As it turns out, it all happened for a reason, as he was there at the time the house caught on fire and was able to rescue them. Here’s what he had to say about the incident when his daughters visited him in the hospital,

“I am the happiest man in the world. Sweet God, I’m so lucky. I can’t believe my parents are alive. I had to make a decision. I got out of my room and went to the door, and it was already horrible. I couldn’t breathe.”

BREAKING: UFC champ Mark Coleman wakes up in tears while embracing his daughters after successfully saving his parents from a house fire.



Amazing!!



“I’m the happiest man in the world,” Coleman said.



Coleman was airlifted to the hospital after carrying his parents out of… pic.twitter.com/pA9wo5Kzzm

— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 14, 2024

Mark Coleman was very emotional as his daughters embraced him. Further speaking on the disastrous accident, Mark Coleman was ecstatic that he could save both his parents from the fire. He also revealed that the whole ordeal brought his family closer than ever before and he was grateful to God.