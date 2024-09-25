UFC Fans See Max Holloway Getting Flatlined by Ilia Topuria After ‘Blessed’ Shares New Training Video

UFC fans are worried for Max Holloway after watching his latest training video. The BMF champion is currently looking to take on UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria at UFC 308.

Now, the Spaniard currently holds the belt that once belonged to ‘Blessed’. So, of course, the Hawaiian native wants it back but fans are not sharing the same excitement as the former champion, all thanks to his new training video.

In the video, ‘Blessed’ starts off with some light pad work, which fans seem to think is not ‘up to par’.

“Max gonna get KOed”

This Ilia Topuria fan is confident that the Spaniard will knock Holloway out

“Ohh boy max is cooked .. we knocking max out !!!”

One fan was rooting for ‘Blessed’ but after watching the training video he does not see him beating Topuria,

“Rooting for Max but I don’t see him winning this at all.”

Another fan agreed, saying he envisions the former champion getting KOed by ‘El Matador’,

“Unfortunately I already see him flatlined”

This fan was confident that Max Holloway will not be able to beat Topuria,

“Bro is not beating Ilia”

Another fan felt fairly confident that ‘El Matador’ would outclass him in striking,

“Ilia is piecing him up”

It’s a little weird to seen fans jump the bandwagon after watching one 40-second clip. Do people really expect to have Holloway release entire video series about his entire gameplan? It’s a fight and everybody has a puncher’s chance, especially the guy who won his last fight on points but decided to slog it out and KO is opponent, because why not!

Meanwhile, the champion echoes the words of the crowds. Throughout the build up to the fight he has remained extremely confident saying he will KO Max Holloway.

He even trashed Sean O’Malley for wanting to fight him, claiming he would beat both ‘Suga’ and ‘Blessed’ on the same night.

Topuria could care less

Holloway, O’Malley, Thanos, it doesn’t matter to the Spaniard. He is so confident he could fight himself and win!

It is a trait of his that the UFC fans got to see even when he fought Alexander Volkanovski and predicted that he would beat the Australian fighter. And he did. Cold!

In similar fashion, he is upping the ante for his next fight as he called out both O’Malley and Holloway in an interview with MMA Junkie,

“I know that they both suck. I can do with them whatever I want to be honest…..I can beat them in the same night no problem.”

When asked about Holloway pointing towards the mat and starting a brawl, Topuria simply asserted that he would love for the Hawaiian native to do that. Just point to the ground and swing is how to get KOed immediately; something the featherweight champion has warned Holloway of!