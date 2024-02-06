UFC 300 Tickets: Prices, Buying Guide, and More- Check Out the Details of the Historic Event

The UFC CEO, Dana White, has maintained the hype for UFC 300 with irregular announcements related to the event since the end of the previous year. The authorities may be yet to disclose the coveted main event for their milestone event. But, a recent ‘X’ update on ‘MMA Uncensored’ revealed that Dana White and Co. will be revealing the ticket prices for UFC 300 next week. This is why several fans have started speculating about the toll that UFC 300 will take on their pockets.

The UFC authorities have always tried to make grand arrangements for their PPVs which have a multiple of hundred as its no. (UFC 100, UFC 200…). But the grand fight cards of those events also come with a heavier billing amount for the fans.

A visit to ‘Ticketmaster’ will reveal that fans will have to spend a minimum amount of $195 to be a part of UFC 299. While the upper limit of the ticket prices for UFC 299 lies at a whopping $7k.

‘MMA Uncensored’ highlighted the official announcement on T-Mobile Arena’s website in their update. It revealed that the tickets for UFC 300 would go on sale on 16 February 2024. The caption to it read:

“#UFC300 Tickets go on sale next week. What will the Main Event be? #UFC”

It won’t be wrong to predict that both the lower and upper levels of ticket prices are going to move higher for UFC 300. But several fans may be in a spot of worry regarding their purchase of UFC 300 tickets. The authorities are yet to announce the coveted main event of the night. This is why a lot of them are puzzled about what to expect from the main event of the night.

However, this revelation also implies that the authorities will probably announce the main event of UFC 300 on 16 February. But the fan speculations about the UFC 300 main event are reaching a fever pitch right now.

The UFC 300 main event may feature a return of Conor McGregor or Israel Adesanya

The noted UFC icon Conor Mcgregor had revealed that he will be returning to the octagon on 29 June this year. But he also expressed his interest in headlining the coveted UFC 300 with his later updates. His scheduled rival, Michael Chandler, accepted McGregor’s change of plans just a few moments afterward.

Most fans may agree that this fight has the caliber of headlining the UFC 300. But a large chunk of them also want to see the former middleweight champ, Israel Adesanya return at UFC 300. The UFC community has always been excited about the third in-octagon encounter between ‘Izzy’ and his UFC light heavyweight champ archrival, Alex ‘Poatan’ Pereira. The current situation also suggests that the condition that Adesanya put forward for a third fight has been fulfilled.

Hence, the ball currently lies in the court of Dana White and Co. Only time knows what they will come up with as the main event on the eagerly awaited night of 13 April, 2024.