UFC Fight Night – Magomed Ankalaev vs Johnny Walker: Everything you need to know about the first event of 2024

The advent of 2024 has got UFC fans excited about the upcoming events of the promotion. A look at the UFC’s schedule will reveal that they have planned to host the first event of 2024 on 13 January. It’s quite apparent that Dana White and Co. want to start the year slowly as they have chosen their very own UFC Apex for the event. With the UFC Fight Night 234 at a distance of 11 more days, let’s have a look at its noteworthy specifications.

UFC Fight Night 234 main event: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker

Most UFC fans may remember how the UFC 294 fight between the noted UFC light heavyweights Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker ended in complete chaos. The ringside doctor stopped the fight after an illegal knee from Ankalaev, although Walker and most of the UFC community felt that he was OK. The chaos that erupted also had the UFC CEO, Dana White, mentioning that these two will get another opportunity to slug it out. Well, White has held onto his words as the main event of UFC Fight Night 234 will feature the Brazilian locking horns with the Russian once more.

A look at their previous encounter says that these two are pretty equally matched up as per their skills. But Ankalaev had started gaining a bit of control over the fight. Walker will be desperate to not let that happen this time. The background story and the equally matched-up skills of the combatants are expected to make this bout a barn burner. The winner of this bout also may get a shot at the title later.

UFC Fight Night 234 co-main event: Matheus Nicolau vs. Manel Kape

The UFC Fight Night 234 co-main event is also expected to be an equally enthralling one. Flyweight fights are generally known for their fast pace. Hence fans will be expecting an exciting encounter when the #5 ranked UFC flyweight Matheus Nicholas clashes with the #6 ranked Manel Kape inside the octagon. A look at their fighting styles will reveal that both prefer a stand-and-strike fight.

However, Nicolau will probably be under a bit more pressure than his rival. The Brazilian may have already beaten Kape at their previous encounter in March 2021. But he lost his last bout against Brandon ‘Raw Dawg’ Royval via a first-round TKO. He will probably do everything to prevent another loss and go further down in the rankings. On the other hand, Kape stands a chance to avenge his loss along with dethroning Nicolau from his #5 spot if he bags a victory in the encounter.

The UFC Vegas 84 card also boasts of several other enthralling fights. Here’s a list of all the other fights scheduled for the night of 13 January:

Jim Miller vs. Gabriel Benitez (lightweight)

Ricky Simón vs. Mario Bautista, (bantamweight)

Phil Hawes vs. Brunno Ferreira, (middleweight)

Prelims

Andrei Arlovski vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta, (heavyweight)

Matthew Semelsberger vs. Preston Parsons, (welterweight)

Marcus McGhee vs. Gaston Bolanos, (bantamweight)

Farid Basharat vs. Taylor Lapilus, (bantamweight)

Westin Wilson vs. Jean Silva, (featherweight)

Nikolas Motta vs. Tom Nolan, (lightweight)

Joshua Van vs. Felipe Bunes, (flyweight)

Fans also need to note that the prelims are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET while the main card is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. They will be able to catch all the live action on ESPN+.