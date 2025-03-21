UFC Fighter Sees Conor McGregor Leaving Fighting Career Behind Forever After Presidential Run Announcement

Jun 9, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; MMA fighter Conor McGregor during halftime in game four of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Doubt has once more been cast on the fighting future of UFC star, Conor McGregor this week. Particularly after the Dublin striker announced his intentions to run as a candidate in the upcoming Presidential election in his native country.

McGregor, a hugely controversial figure in his home country, hit the headlines this week for his part in a visit to The White House. And engaging in a meeting with the current US President, Donald Trump, he took to the podium to answer questions from the media before their sit-down.

Criticized for spouting far-right rhetoric when given the opportunity, the Crumlin native boldly claimed his country was rife with an “illegal immigration racket”.

“Ireland and America, we are siblings. We consider America our big sibling. So it’s important for Ireland to be a peaceful, prosperous country for 40 million Irish Americans to have a place to visit, [to] come back to their home,” he said.

And seeing him this far gone into the deep end, UFC lightweight prospect, Chase Hooper is shutting the door on a fighting return for McGregor — ever. “Yeah… he’s (Conor McGregor) never fighting again,” Hooper tweeted.

However, despite McGregor’s comments gaining traction in America, they were categorically denounced by current Taoiseach (Prime Minister), Micheal Martin. He insisted the UFC star did not speak for the Irish people.

“St. Patrick’s Day around the world is a day rooted in community, humanity, friendship, and fellowship,” Martin tweeted from his official X account. “Conor McGregor’s remarks are wrong, and do not reflect the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day, or the views of the people of Ireland.”, he sternly noted.

However, despite pushback, McGregor stunningly confirmed his plans to chase the Presidency of the Republic of Ireland later this year.

“Ireland must fully implement the EU Migration Pact by June 12, 2026. So between now and 12 June 2026, several pieces of legislation have to be passed by both Houses of the Oireachtas & then signed by the President,” McGregor posted on Instagram.

“The next presidential election must take place by 11 Nov 2025 Who else will stand up to the Government and oppose this bill? Any other Presidential candidate they attempt to put forward will be of no resistance to them. I will! For clarity also, as President, I would put forth this bill to referendum.“, the 36-year-old added in another fiery rant.

The former UFC champion would then ask the Irish to vote for him. Claiming that voice of the people of Ireland wasn’t being heard, McGregor said, “This is the future of Ireland with me as President. All citizens of Ireland to have a voice and a choice on their future! God bless our people! Vote McGregor and have your voice heard!”

No, wonder, Hooper doesn’t think McGregor is ever fighting inside an octagon ever again. Meanwhile, another UFC star, former double champion Daniel Cormier has come out and claimed that McGregor could just pull another rabbit out of his hat.

Cormier stunned by McGregor-Trump collab

Following his get-together with Trump in Washington this week, McGregor’s name was on the lips of a host of UFC talent. With some praising his outlandish comments, others suggested the Dubliner’s chances of winning in his bid were slim to none.

However, if you ask UFC Hall of Fame star, Cormier, he’s backing McGregor to make a stunning move from combat to political careers.

Why is he at the White House? Like, what’s going on here? That dude is going to run for president,” Cormier said. “Next, go around. For sure. Bro, for sure he is. He is going to be the president. …Bank on it.”

And while Ireland’s Presidential post is largely ceremonial rather than political, don’t expect McGregor to come near to scooping it. Firstly, to be nominated, a candidate must receive backing from 20 Oireachtas members. Or, at least four county councils would have to openly endorse McGregor’s bid – with both extremely unlikely to happen.