Daniel Ricciardo Shares His POV From Makhachev v Poirier; Pens 4-Word Heartfelt Note for New Jersey

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

Credits: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

When he’s not behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car, Daniel Ricciardo often finds himself enjoying some of the other sports he’s passionate about. Recently, the Honey Badger, who is an avid UFC fan, was in attendance for UFC 302 in Newark, New Jersey to witness the highly anticipated lightweight championship bout between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier, as he cheered on the latter for a win.

Ricciardo took to his Instagram stories to share his point of view from inside the Prudential Center, giving his followers a glimpse of the octagon through his eyes. The eight-time Grand Prix winner was clearly excited to be up close for the action.

But, the Aussie’s experience wasn’t limited to just being a spectator. Ricciardo also received a special gift during his time in New Jersey – a sleek, dark blue satin bomber jacket adorned with the UFC 302 logo and the event’s location embroidered across the back in a stylish cursive font.

Clearly appreciative of the gesture, Ricciardo took to his Instagram story to pen a heartfelt four-word note for the city: “Thanks for Having Me.” and promised to come back to the event soon enough.

Daniel Ricciardo had to watch his favorite lose to Islam Makhachev

As for the main event itself, it lived up to the hype and then some. From the opening bell, the tension was evident as Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier engaged in a back-and-forth battle that left both men bloodied and bruised.

Makhachev, the defending champion, got off to a good start, putting Poirier on the canvas early and maintaining control for much of the opening round. However, Poirier refused to go down without a fight, successfully defending takedowns and landing his fair share of heavy blows all the way through to the final round.

As the bout wore on, the tide seemed to shift in Poirier’s favor, with the challenger finding success in keeping the action standing and frustrating Makhachev’s grappling attempts. But in the final round, the champion’s relentless pressure proved too much, as he caused Poirier to stumble in the center of the octagon and pounced, eventually securing a D’arce choke that forced the tap.

In the end, it was a hard-fought victory for Makhachev, one that further cements his status as one of the sport’s greats. And for Ricciardo, it was a front-row seat to a night full of action – one that left him so impressed that he’s already promising to come back for more.

