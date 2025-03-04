Ruining the Sport: Ex-UFC Star Fumes at TKO Group as Mark Shapiro Plans on Prioritizing Apex Events Over Stadium Spectacles

Manel Kape and Asu Almabayev meet in the octagon for a 5-round main event bout at UFC Apex for UFC Fight Night

The UFC Apex was originally a lifesaver during the pandemic—a way to keep fights going when public gatherings were restricted. But now, with COVID long behind us, the UFC is still using the Apex for events, and not everyone is happy about it.

Let’s be honest here. The Apex is a bit of a dud. It wasn’t built to be an arena. It was a temporary housing facility for when there were no crowds. Cut to 2025; the crowd wants to be at the fights, but there are just not enough chairs to go around!

And this is precisely why former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub is speaking out, calling out TKO Group and Mark Shapiro for prioritizing Apex cards over big stadium events, claiming it’s ruining the sport.

Sennator Gracchus from the 2000’s Oscar-winning film Gladiator best explains the gladiatorial science. “The beating heart of Rome is not the marble of the Senate, it’s the sand of the Colosseum.“, he said.

Simply put, combat sports don’t work without screaming fans. Schaub seems to understand it and has questions about why the UFC brass doesn’t.

“How much money do you f*cking need TKO. You’re ruining the sport.”, the former heavyweight tweeted.

But why is the UFC so invested in the Apex? To understand, we have to dial back a few years.

Going on the road and putting on live shows in new cities has been a massive factor in the UFC’s growth. It has allowed expansion into new markets, which is generally followed by a proportional growth in its fan base as more people are exposed to the sport.

However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the UFC faced unprecedented challenges in hosting live events due to global restrictions.

Determined to keep the sport alive, UFC President Dana White spearheaded innovative solutions, notably establishing “Fight Island” on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. This venue allowed international fighters to compete despite travel limitations, ensuring the continuity of events.

In addition to Fight Island, the UFC utilized its Apex facility in Las Vegas to host events without live audiences, adhering to safety protocols while delivering high-quality fights.

At the time, White famously stated that he would never host a live event in an arena where he was not allowed to pack it to the brim, and since it was not possible due to the COVID-19 restrictions, White was content with putting up the events at the UFC Apex.

However, it appears this is a trend that will continue since TKO (parent company of UFC and WWE) President Mark Shapiro doesn’t see a difference between UFC events at the Apex and the big stadium shows—and he has a truly bizarre reason for believing so.

“When you watch on TV, you can’t tell if you’re in a stadium/arena or the small Apex we have in Vegas,” Shapiro said, suggesting that for the UFC, the energy of a packed crowd isn’t a priority.

Now, that is categorically untrue. The WWE tried to phone in crowd noises during the pandemic, and everybody could tell! The idea of a crowd is not to shout and cheer or boo for that matter. It’s a shared experience. It’s like going to the movies.

So, even when people watch the fights on their TVs, they yearn to be a part of that collective experience, which, without the authentic roar of the crowd, ceases to exist. Regardless, it seems that the Apex fights might be here to stay. But this doesn’t mean that the promotion won’t invest in going around the globe.

The TKO brass also confirmed that international expansion is also a key part of their strategy for 2025 and 2026.

2025-26 big years for live events

Despite the insistence on Apex crowds, it does seem like the UFC’s immediate plans do involve hosting live events across the planet.

During a financial call with investors, TKO Group CFO Andrew Schleimer confirmed that the UFC plans to hit more international locations in 2025.

While Apex events are much cheaper to run, the promotion is willing to trade higher costs for bigger crowds and expanded global reach, at least for now.

“In 2025, we expect to hold fewer events at Apex,” Schleimer said, adding that at least three Apex cards will shift to international venues.

With a growing partnership in Saudi Arabia and UFC 315 heading to Montreal, it’s clear they’re branching out.

With a new broadcast deal coming in 2026, expect even more changes as the UFC continues expanding its global presence, which makes it a little confusing since Shapiro essentially hinted at the exact opposite!