UFC Legend Khabib Nurmagomedov Shares Proven Business Wisdom for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

Oct 22, 2022; Abu Dhabi, UAE; Khabib Nurmagomedov (right) greets Bruce Buffer (left) after the fight between Abubakar Nurmagomedov (red gloves) and Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (blue gloves) during UFC 280 at Etihad Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Kidwell-Imagn Images

Having transitioned from being a UFC champion to a successful businessman, Khabib Nurmagomedov has some words of advice for would-be entrepreneurs.

The head of the Nurmagomedov clan follows in on the age-old practice of never bringing money into personal relationships. He advises creative minds with ambitions of making their mark in any industry to only get into business with those they know and have no personal relationship with.

“Eat and drink with your relatives, do business with strangers.”

He is not wrong. How many times have you lent your friend some money as quick little funding for a smart scheme they swear they came up with and never saw that money again?

Forget profits, they were way down the line anyway. Dollars to donuts, you didn’t even see the seed money, did you?

Of course, one shouldn’t just take Khabib’s opinion for it. After all his success in business can also be attributed to his career as a mixed martial artist and a world champion. If you too can be 29-0 in the UFC and defeat its biggest star (Conor McGregor) in his prime, good business opportunities wouldn’t be a million miles away.

Speaking of which, it seems like the infamous rivalry might be getting a spark of life again, courtesy of the PFL.

Paul Hughes wants Khabib vs. Conor in the corners

Fresh off a win over AJ McKee Jr., Hughes is vying for a title shot against the PFL lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov and has asked former UFC champion Conor McGregor to be in his corner for the fight.

“Conor I want you in my corner for that fight….How cool would that be.”

The idea is that Usman will have his older brother Khabib in his corner. This would bring Conor and Khabib in proximity to each other since their fight at UFC 229 and the brawl that followed.

The Irishman is hoping to set up yet another Ireland vs. Dagestan match-up and this would be a great idea if he manages to pull it off since PF’s numbers are waning and both Khabib and Conor have the star power to draw in millions.

However, Khabib has a lot of commitments, so he does not attend every single fight Usman is a part of. Perhaps C0nor’s presence and the absurdity of abuses bound to follow might persuade him otherwise.