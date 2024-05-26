UFC Legend Recognizes Michael Chandler’s Role alongside Conor McGregor in Shaping Potential Historic $20 Million Gate

Daniel Cormier has given Michael Chandler his flowers for breaking a UFC record ahead of his fight against Conor McGregor. The UFC 303 gate has already broken the record for the highest ticket sale in the promotion’s history with over $20 million collected so far. Interestingly, Cormier feels that ‘The Notorious’ is not the only one responsible for this as there is a lot of hype surrounding Chandler as well.

Michael Chandler has waited over a year for this fight to materialize, patiently biding his time for what McGregor calls ‘Red P*nty Night.’ Hence, even though fans are pretty excited about Conor McGregor’s return to the UFC after three long years, Daniel Cormier believes Chandler is also a major reason behind the success of the UFC 303 gate. The 45-year-old even detailed his views on his latest YouTube video, saying,

“To me I think he does, because of all the reasons I gave, people have been wanting this fight, they did the Ultimate Fighter, they did everything promotionally that they can to make for a big event. So, hell yeah Michael Chandler plays a part in it.”

According to Daniel Cormier, Michael Chandler’s rivalry with Conor McGregor has contributed significantly to the hype as the pair have been teasing this fight for over a year. So naturally, apart from Conor McGregor’s return, fans are heavily invested in the narrative and cannot wait to see which fighter will have the last laugh.

Meanwhile, amongst all the talks of breaking records, ‘The Notorious’ had a special request to the UFC ahead of his fight against Chandler.

Conor McGregor believes the UFC should create a belt in honor of him for the Michael Chandler fight

There is no doubt that Conor McGregor is still the face of the UFC. Despite not having fought in three years, he came back to sell the highest-ever gate in UFC history weeks before the fight. While this proves the kind of power and affection the fans have given him, it also gave him the confidence to make a request other fighters might not have dared to. In a recent stream, sponsored by Duel Bits, ‘Mystic Mac’ addressed the UFC and talked about them creating a belt in his honor, saying,

“There should be a McGregor belt, some sort of money belt or something. The UFC needs to come up with one for me, because all these things were created off of the back of me.”

Conor McGregor says that the UFC should make an official Belt in honor of him. “The UFC needs to come up with one for me cause all of these things are were created off of the back of me” pic.twitter.com/gTbAqjhsxe — juice (@YorzTrulyJuice) May 20, 2024

In an ideal world, Conor McGregor wants there to be a belt on the line for his fight against Michael Chandler. The pair will fight during International Fight Week, and ‘Mystic Mac’ wants to add another belt to his long list of titles. So, he asked the UFC to make one in his honor, considering everything he has done not just for the organization but the sport of MMA in general.