UFC Legend Snubs Daniel Day-Lewis, Says ‘Reliable Hollywood Stars’ Denzel Washington & Mark Wahlberg Pick Better Scripts

When you tune into Good Guy/Bad Guy, you never quite know where Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen are going to take you. One week, it’s a fiery debate about pound-for-pound rankings; the next, it’s a spirited breakdown of an upcoming UFC card. But every so often, they veer completely off the combat sports highway—and that’s exactly what happened this week when Denzel Washington entered the conversation.

Tinseltown took center stage as the former fighters turned analysts hashed out which movie stars really bring the heat. And when the name Daniel Day-Lewis came up, you’d think everyone would nod in reverence, right? Not quite.

Towards the end of the show, Cormier and Sonnen discussed who they would like to play themselves if a movie were ever to be made on their lives.

“Denzel Washington could play anybody in any movie,” Cormier said, not even trying to hide his admiration.

“He really is the greatest actor of all time.” He went on to admit that he’ll sometimes just pull up Amazon, type in Denzel’s name, and go on a full-blown binge. “I just start watching movie after movie after movie,” he laughed, clearly speaking from experience.

Needless to say, Sonnen had a different view on things.

“He’s fantastic,” Chael Sonnen said, kicking off his take with a rare bit of agreement—before things took a typical Chael turn. “If we’re talking about pure acting ability, like real thespian stuff, I’d put Ed Norton at the top. Maybe even Daniel Day-Lewis”, he began.

But, of course, there was a catch. “The problem is, you just can’t count on Daniel Day. The guy will pick a crappy script outta nowhere”, Sonnen added.

For Chael, reliability is the name of the game. “If you want someone who always picks the right script?” he said, naming Denzel but also sneaking in ‘Marky Mark!

“That’s Mark Wahlberg. Then Denzel. Those are the two most dependable stars in Hollywood”, he asserted.

Unfortunately, Sonnen seemed to have ignored the greatest Thespian in the UFC, his brother, who was sitting across the screen from him.

DC: a natural in front of the camera

Cormier’s love for Popeyes chicken is no secret, and he took that affection to a whole new level with a hilarious parody music video titled “All About That Cake.”

In this playful spin on Meghan Trainor’s hit song “All About That Bass,” DC showcases his vocal chops and his passion for both cake and chicken.

In only 3 hrs…the new Daniel Cormier “All about that cake” video has gotten 644 thousand views on FaceBook pic.twitter.com/fBMZGKqUFS — MMA Roasted (@MMARoasted) February 3, 2015



The video, which aired at the 7th Annual World MMA Awards, features Cormier singing and dancing, all while expressing his culinary cravings.

It’s a side of the former champ that fans don’t often see, blending humor with his well-known appetite. If you haven’t caught this gem yet, it’s definitely worth a watch for a good laugh and a glimpse into Cormier’s fun-loving personality.