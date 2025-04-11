‘That’s Insane’: Joe Rogan Left Speechless by 69-Year-Old NHL Athlete Dominating at the Professional Level

Oct 20, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Joe Rogan talks to fans in the paddock at the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Aaron E. Martinez-Imagn Images

Longevity in sports is rare. But every now and then, a few outliers break the mold—guys like Olympian rower Oscar Rompani or surfer Kelly Slater, who somehow keep performing at an elite level way past their prime years.

On an episode of his podcast, UFC commentator Joe Rogan couldn’t hide his shock as he discovered another older gentleman who continued to play a sport as physical and competitive as hockey… and at the highest level.

“That’s insane,” Rogan said, completely floored by the idea.

The man in question here is Gordie Howe. Howe’s hockey career is the stuff of legends, and his final appearance on the ice at age 69 only added to his mythos. In 1997, Howe signed a one-day contract with the Detroit Vipers of the International Hockey League.

This wasn’t just a publicity stunt—it was a historic moment that made him the only professional hockey player to compete in six different decades.

On October 3, 1997, during the Vipers’ season opener, Howe took a single shift, skating for just 46 seconds. But that brief moment was enough to cement his legacy further. Fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted three minutes, honoring a man whose career began in 1946 and spanned into the late ’90s. ​

Much like most people who don’t follow the NHL, Rogan also only found out about Howe as he dived for more information on athletes who have had long careers in their respective sports.

When he was made aware of Howe, Rogan reacted saying, “Who is that? Hockey? He was 69? That’s insane.”

This reminded the UFC commentator of boxer Bernard Hopkins. “Wasn’t Bernard Hopkins’ world championship fight when he was in his 50s?” he asked with conviction.

A closer look at one of the all-time greats

“That’s f****** crazy,” Rogan exclaimed, noting, “So he wins two titles—a title at age 48 and a title at age 49—incredible.”

But it wasn’t just the wins that impressed Rogan, it was how Hopkins did it. Praising Hopkins’s excellent defensive technique, Rogan asserted that even at that advanced age, opponents couldn’t get clean shots off of him.

Hopins is known to have had a very fundamental, almost mathematical understanding of pugilism, which he used to win the IBF middleweight tile in 1995 and defend it 20 times, eventually unifying the division in 2001. He also held the undisputed middleweight title from 2001 to 2005.

He also won the lineal light heavyweight title in 2011 and held it for a year.

According to Rogan, it all came down to discipline. “His footwork was always on point… never drank, never smoked, always took care of his body, ate only organic food, worked out every day, never got out of shape”, the UFC commentator noted in admiration.