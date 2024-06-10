“UFC Pay Is Utter Garbage”: Sean Strickland Fires Back at Mike Perry Over BKFC Comments, Advocates for ‘Better Pay’ in Both Promotions

Outspoken middleweight and former champion, Sean Strickland is back on the news after he ripped into former UFC star Mike Perry, dismissing the bare-knuckle fighter’s claim that BKFC fighters were better paid than their UFC counterparts. After Francis Ngannou started a revolution, speaking against the company and exposing its unjust pay, it looks like Strickland is following in his footsteps.

Following Perry’s massive revelation over BKFC payouts, Strickland doubled down, bashing both promotions simultaneously and vouching for more on behalf of others. The former UFC middleweight champion’s response to Perry on Instagram soon went viral, in which he said,

“UFC pay is utter garbage lol their signing guys at 10/10 that should be criminal… but the vast majority of BKFC fighters are getting paid way less than that….. As a ufc fighter I advocate for better pay for me and the entire roster…… You should do the same for your guys.”

Before his win against Paulo Costa at UFC 302, Strickland poked BKFC, alleging that fighters there were not getting their worth, considering the risk involved. As the name suggests, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is a boxing promotion that is known for its bloody and violent fights with fighters getting it on and duking it out with just hand wraps.

However, the promotion has big names on its payroll, and ex-UFC fighter, Mike ‘The Platinum’ Perry is one such individual who got a massive cut. In fact, according to Perry, he earned almost the same money in the BKFC from one bout as much as he did during his time in the UFC.

Now, with Strickland going against the BKFC, Perry had to step in and save the promotion’s skin. Despite Perry giving Strickland a befitting reply, mocking his call-outs on the street, ‘Tarzan’ doubled down on his claim and argued that the majority of the BKFC roster is getting way less than their UFC counterparts. He even asked the Michigan native to vouch for his fellow brothers to ensure that they get a generous cut.

Strickland’s claim even got Perry’s fellow BKFC rival, Eddie Alvarez red. The former UFC and Bellator lightweight champion went ballistic on the UFC fighter and enlightened him with some facts.

Eddie Alvarez goes off on Sean Strickland

Strickland’s remarks on BKFC did not sit well with Eddie Alvarez who brutally slammed the UFC fighter after he deemed the promotion as “f**king crooks.” He accused them of not paying their fighters and hearing this Alvarez decided to get on the offensive. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, the former champ did not mince his words to state the facts.

Despite being a free agent now, Alvarez slammed Strickland for his lack of self-awareness. He felt that for a guy like Strickland who mostly has been in the UFC, his claims were too critical and lacked awareness, considering that BKFC is a much younger promotion than the UFC.