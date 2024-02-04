UFC Purse and Payouts: Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov- How Much Money Did the Fighters Earn?

After a week-long hiatus, the biggest MMA promotion returned with its fight night event. We witnessed Themba Gorimbo knocking out Pete Rodriguez in just 30 seconds, and Molly McCann secured a victory in her Strawweight debut with an armbar submission. However, the match everyone was glued to was the main event between Roman Dolidze and Nassourdine Imavov, which resulted in a majority decision victory for the French fighter, Imavov. As usual, now that the event has concluded, the first thing fans are questioning is how much Imavov and Dolidze earned from UFC Vegas 85.

The UFC, known for maintaining secrecy about fighter purse and payout, hasn’t officially disclosed the numbers. Nevertheless, when it comes to the purse and payout for the second fight night of this year, The Sports Daily has provided a report detailing the salary information.

Taking this report into account, regarding the purse, the headliners Dolidze and Imavov are reported to be the highest-paid fighters on the fight card, with both set to be the highest earners, making $256,000 each. They would have earned more if they had received bonuses, but they didn’t. Point to be noted here is that these numbers are just estimated figures, as it is not confirmed by the UFC.

What were the previous UFC earnings for Roman Dolidze and Nassourdine Imavov?

In light of the fact that Dolidze and Imavov headlined this event, their earnings were much higher this time compared to their other matches, marking a significant jump in their purse numbers. In the last match, Dolidze, who fought against Marvin Vettori at UFC 286, reportedly earned around $56,000, while Imavov earned over $80,000 against Chris Curtis at UFC 289.

How do the records of Dolidze and Imavov stand now?

The fight between Dolidze and Imavov was proof that the ranking and status in the company don’t matter; what truly matters is how they have prepared for the fight. Now that Imavov handed yet another defeat to the Georgian fighter, their records stand as follows: Dolidze (12-3-0) and Imavov, with another win in his column, now has a (13-4-0 1NC) record.

And now that Imavov has secured a solid win, after the fight, he stated that he wants to fight next against Sean Strickland. Whether he will get to fight or not is the question that will be answered soon in the future.