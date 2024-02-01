UFC Star Calls Out ‘Undeserved’ Middleweight Ranking for Khamzat Chimaev

The UFC’s middleweight division has experienced significant dynamism, witnessing three different champions in the last three title matches—from Adesanya to the current Du Plessis. Seeing the division filled with some solid matchups and filled with superstars, UFC middleweight Roman Dolidze has called out Khamzat Chimaev, in a recent interview with The Schmo, questioning his division ranking and called him undeserving of it.

Advertisement

Roman Dolidze is all set for the upcoming matchup at UFC Vegas 85 against Nassourdine Imavov. Meanwhile, ahead of the matchup, he was asked about his thoughts on fellow fighter Chimaev. Speaking about him, he stated that he doesn’t understand and questions what Chimaev did to be ranked as a middleweight fighter. In his words,

“I don’t even understand why he got a spot in the rankings. Because you don’t deserve. If you need to be ranked in the middleweight weight you need to beat some ranked middleweights. Why he is in the ranking I don’t understand.”

Advertisement

While the current 8th-ranked fighter Dolidze called Chimaev undeserving of his ranking, he acknowledged that Chimaev is one of the best in the division. Dolidze expressed his interest in fighting him and shared the possibility of calling out Chimaev after securing his next win. And while Chimaev is eyeing on the title shot, DDP has already stated he is not interested in fighting him. Thus, a potential matchup with Dolidze would be a really exciting matchup.

Dricus Du Plessis doesn’t want to fight Khamzat Chimaev for the title

Du Plessis emphasized in the post-match press conference that he has no interest in facing Chimaev. And even before reaching his current status as a champion, Du Plessis talking to MMA Junkie made it clear that Chimaev is not his preferred opponent, and it doesn’t make sense for them to fight.

DDP calls Chimaec a welterweight, as the only known middleweight he fought was against Gerald Meerschaert, who wasn’t ranked. Similar to Dolidze, DDP also questions why Chimaev is ranked in the middleweight division. He suggested that Chimaev should focus on fighting big middleweight fighters instead of eyeing a title shot.

Advertisement

Consequently, the idea of Chimaev getting a title shot seems nonsensical to the South African fighter. It will be interesting to see how Chimaev moves forward after receiving suggestions to face more middleweight opponents.