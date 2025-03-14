Jon Jones’ Unbreakable Mindset and Resilience Inspire UFC Fighter to Push Beyond Limits

Jon Jones is one of the most polarizing figures in MMA history. If you grew up under the holy roof provided by the likes of Daniel Cormier, then you probably hate him. After all, he beat DC after a ‘weekend of coc**ne’, and years later, he continues to force the UFC to its knees, asking him to return. But if you are Ryan Spann, Jones’s ability to endure through adversities is a god-like trait you want to follow.

As Spann prepares to step into the cage this weekend at UFC Fight Night 254, he credits Jones as a key source of motivation, using the former champ’s resilience as a blueprint to push himself beyond his limits.

​Ryan “Superman” Spann has been a notable figure in the UFC’s light heavyweight division, known for his dynamic fighting style and resilience. His professional record of 21 wins and 10 losses doesn’t really do justice to what he brings to the sport.

Win or lose, only three of his fights have made it to the third round, and only two have gone past the second. KOs or submissions, it doesn’t matter either. Six of his last eight fights have failed to go beyond the first round. So, how does he continue to do it? Spann claims it’ because he comes from a hard life and has persevered a lot, much like Jones.

“That’s why I respect Jon (Jones) so much, because Jon goes through things that everybody is aware of, but he can still focus and balance and do what he’s gotta do in there.”, Spann told the UFC ahead of his fight.

Spann claims that he still has a long road to walk, and the key to doing so is consistency, something he’s picked up from trying to mimic Jones’ career trajectory across almost two decades.

After losing on his debut in 2017, Spann bounced back with 5 straight wins and managed to get a 7-3 record from his first 10 fights. Unfortunately, it went sideways after that. His last great victory came against Dominic Reyes at UFC 281 in 2022, following which Span went on a 3-fight skid.

It was in that moment that Spann realized that he needed to rethink his approach to fighting and made a transition to heavyweight, a process that took Jones 3 years to complete.

It’s an incredibly difficult job to hop from one weight to another and be successful. Only a handful of fighters have truly been able to do that. Even Jones’s success at heavyweight, despite holding the title continues to be under question. So, Spann has his task cut out for him. However, he’s not really worried.

Not the final form, claims Spann

After spending his entire UFC career at light heavyweight, Spann (22-10 MMA, 8-5 UFC) is set to make his heavyweight debut against Waldo Cortes-Acosta (12-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC) at the UFC Apex, and he’s eager to show what he can do without the struggles of a weight cut.

He knows this heavyweight journey is just beginning, and claims no matter how he looks on debut, he is only going to get better.

“This is the new look, but this isn’t the final form,” Spann told the UFC. He’s been bulking up the right way, maintaining his speed and athleticism, and says he’s enjoying training now more than ever.

“I train close to the weight y’all are going to see Friday. Before, I spent so much time cutting weight that I wasn’t doing what I should’ve been doing to get ready.”, he added, sounding excited about the prospect of not starving and dehydrating himself.

In the meantime, what is his plan for Saturday? “Have fun, trust the process—it’s going to come.”