UFC Champ Jon Jones Shares Major Update on UFC 300, Talks Relations With Dana White and UFC

The UFC is currently in search of the main event for UFC 300. Dana White put a lot of pressure on himself by stating that the card at UFC 300 will be extremely stacked from top to bottom. Since then, the fans have been demanding more each time a fight is announced. The UFC reached out to most of its biggest stars to secure a super fight for the big event. Current UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones recently took to Twitter to share the UFC’s offer with him for the big event coming up in April this year.

‘Bones’ took some time out of his day to send out a few tweets as well as interact with his fans. In response to the same, several fans asked Jones a series of questions that he was more than happy to answer. One such fan asked, “UFC 300 Return?” to which Jones said,

“I was actually called and offered to fight on the event. The guys said they just wanted to give me the option. We both knew I wouldn’t be ready. My relationship with UFC is better now than it’s ever been.”

Jon Jones is currently nursing a serious injury that is supposed to keep him on the sidelines for 8-9 months. If everything goes well, Jones will return to UFC action in the second half of this year against Stipe Miočić. Jones’ comments about UFC 300 come a few days after Dana White’s comments regarding Jones from a few years ago were leaked.

A closer look at Jon Jones’ history with Dana White and the UFC

Jon Jones has been with the UFC for the better part of a decade. During that time he has had an extremely tumultuous relationship with the promotion. On multiple occasions, Jones and White have clashed publicly on all sorts of issues. While both men seemed to work their way around the issues eventually, it has never been smooth sailing for Jones in the UFC. However, the relationship seems to be a lot better now.

Recently unsealed documents as part of the UFC antitrust lawsuit showed exactly how bad the relationship between the two men was. In the texts, Jon Jones was branded as a “s**mbag” by Dana White. Jones demanded a bigger purse when the UFC was trying to book a rematch against Alexander Gustafsson. Thankfully for UFC fans, White and Jones have never let their relationship become similar to that of White and Ortiz.