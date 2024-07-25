UFC Star Disapproves of Conor McGregor’s ‘Cheap Shot’ at Mike Perry Post Jake Paul Loss

While Jake Paul’s KO of Mike Perry sent shockwaves around the world, the bare-knuckle middleweight champion was thrashed by BKFC stakeholder Conor McGregor. The Irishman had sharp words for Perry, deeming that he is fired now, and urged the American to look for a job elsewhere. This however is the cheapest McGregor could get, at least to the Show Me The Money crew.

Speaking to Gilbert Burns and Matty Betss on the show, #10 ranked UFC lightweight, Renato Moicano believes that was a step too far from McGregor. He said,

“I think it was a cheap shot. The guy was down and I don’t think it was nice, especially because I think he is the owner of bare-knuckle, right? “

The crew couldn’t agree more on this. Despite taking on a young buck like Paul who has been actively training for the past 5-6 years, who had a 40-pound advantage, Perry still got the hate from McGregor.

In all honesty, Perry who was more of a natural welterweight was no match for the 27-year-old cruiserweight. In the end, ‘The Platinum’ resilience wasn’t enough to hold off Paul and the younger fighter simply bulldozed the former UFC contender to pick his tenth win.

Now, as per Moicano, McGregor’s words following the MVP Fear No Man event were just belittlement 101.

Meanwhile, UFC veteran and popular commentator, Michael Bisping went scorched earth on Paul for cherry picking his opponents and putting on a narrative.

Bisping calls out Paul – “It was a s*** show”

The fandom had bet their hope on Mike Perry to lay out ‘The Problem Child.’ However, unlike the average fan, experts knew that Perry was no chance against the bigger and younger Paul.

‘The Count’ went ballistic on the fighter, claiming the fight should never happened in the first place, accusing him of “cherry-picking” his opponents. Relaying his thoughts on the bout, the Brit said,

“Jake Paul was about twice the size of him. The weight difference is going to be insane. Well done Jake Paul if that’s what you want to see. That was a farce. That was ridiculous. That fight should never have even taken place in the first place because it was a s*** show.”

Michael Bisping thinks Jake Paul's win over Mike Perry was a "farce." Read more ➡️ https://t.co/9AGggWmBjr pic.twitter.com/80jziej6Sy — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) July 23, 2024

In fact, Bisping wasn’t the only one upset. While his frustration got Perry on the back foot, McGregor also denounced Paul, deeming that the Ohio native was the “biggest p***bag” he had ever seen.