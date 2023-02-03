Andrew Tate Detention Is “Violating International Human Rights Law”: Lawyer, Who Represented Mike Tyson, Michael Jackson & Chris Brown

Andrew Tate’s lawyer, Tina Glanidan, has made certain compelling claims in defense of her client, whose fresh appeal against his detention was denied, resulting in his continued prison sentence.

Tate and his brother, Tristan, were arrested in late December on alleged initial charges of human trafficking and rape. It was later declared that the Top G was taken into custody for his alleged role in money laundering.

Since their arrest, almost a month has gone by, and the pair are still reprimanded for their alleged role in the money laundering, human trafficking, and rape incidents.

As the world has stood by and acknowledged Tate and his involvement in the alleged human trafficking ring, the Top G has maintained his innocence, stating that he is likely being framed by significant authorities.

The 36-year-old has now had an influential representative speak on their behalf of him in the form of his lawyer, as he currently dwells on his situation in prison.

His lawyer was interviewed by controversial media personality Piers Morgan; needless to say, she conveyed her client’s message on his behalf to the world.

Andrew Tate’s lawyer speaks out.

Tate, from the moment of his arrest, has been vocally advocating his innocence and has repeatedly reiterated that he is the victim of the “Matrix.” Since he is currently confined in a prison cell in Romania, the Top G cannot share his thoughts on the events unfolding.

Accordingly, he passed on the authority to his lawyer, Glandian, who decided to make his case for him. Romanian authorities currently detain Tate for an initial 30-day period. However, the term has now been extended by a judicial court until the end of February.

Speaking to Piers Morgan following the loss of his latest appeal against being detained, Glandian said:

“At this point, Piers, they’ve had this investigation going since April, we’re now in February, and there are not even charges filed against them, so this is a huge injustice the way we see it. They should not be detained at this point. We think it’s now crossed over to the point where it’s violating international human rights law because the deprivation of your liberty pre-trial is the most severe form of punishment a state can impose.

She continued:

“Here we are February, and charges arent filed. So I think there’s absolutely no evidence that’s been presented and that’s our position.”

What’s next for Andrew Tate?

Tina Glandian was the spokesperson for prominent celebrities, including Michael Jackson, Mike Tyson, and Chris Brown. With Tate currently held in a Romanian prison, the viable options present to Andrew Tate are zero.

Although, the British American has been active on his Twitter account, communicating with his stalwart supporters. He has been presenting his case to the planet through the medium.

His lawyer concurs that there is no transparent evidence against the allegations he is charged with.

In time perhaps, the Top G will be acquitted of all charges and again be a free man. The only question surrounding this hope is the question of when.

