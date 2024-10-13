UFC Star Paulo Costa’s Physique Next to Logan Chitwood at Mr. Olympia Stuns Nina Marie Daniele and Fans

Despite a dismal loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 302, popular Brazilian middleweight, Paulo Costa was spotted at Mr. Olympia alongside sensational influencer/YouTuber – Logan Chitwood. While the Brazilian was once a championship prospect in the middleweight category, ‘The Eraser’ has since become the fandom’s heartthrob through his hilarious skits and social media rants.

Recently, ‘Borrachinha’ dropped a “giga-coded” collaboration with Logan Chitwood at Mr. Olympia. Tagging Costa as the self-proclaimed ‘Chad’, the bodybuilder shared a wholesome skit on his Instagram, which left the fandom with a smile. In the post, fans can see ‘The Eraser’ bumping into Logan only to be treated with a welcoming cold frown.

So, Costa takes a huge swing at the bodybuilder/influencer which lands flush on the chin. But to Costa’s amazement, the Giga Chad stood unfazed, shrugging the punch off like it was nothing. The two then embraced like long-lost brothers in a moment of begrudging mutual respect.

Within a matter of hours, the IG post garnered thousands of likes and numerous comments. MMA influencer, Nina Marie Daniele also jumped on the scene to note down her thoughts about the unsuspecting Giga Chad – Borrachinha collab. Tagging the two, she commented,

“Two GIGA Chads! Sick collab @borrachinhamma @loganchitwood.”

Whereas another fan couldn’t help but state the obvious, mentioning how the UFC middleweight buffs up between his camps –

“Ain’t no way Paulo Costa was fighting at 185, here he looks like a 205.”

Among such note-worthy reactions, some fans also chimed in with their thoughts – dropping the trending GTA 6 comment as usual while others lauded the unexpected alliance.

“We got Logan meeting Paulo Costa before GTA6.”

Meanwhile, this guy just didn’t put in any effort at all. Absolutely no creativity whatsoever!

“Titans.”

In other news, Costa watched the new Joker movie- Joker: Folie a Deux. And surprise, surprise, he didn’t like it.

Costa bashes Joker, says he’s tired of this “sh*t”

Now, the highly anticipated sequel of Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker has hit the theatres last week. Despite Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn and the Oscar-winning actor reprising his role as the Joker, the film is receiving a lot of flak for its tonal shifts, aesthetics, and pointless plot points.

Now, the prequel emphasized the origin of the villain with the director, something DC fans were already not very happy about since pinpointing the origin of the character has always been considered a Pandora’s box.

What makes the character special is that nobody gets to empathize with him, if they do it’s because he’s come up with a faux story.

So his treatment of the story in the sequel as a musical which further deviates from the source material has been frowned upon even more.

Fans, who were yearning to see Batman’s rival in his new adventure were seriously let down simply by the makers’ treatment of the ‘Clown Prince of Crime.’

Costa was among those who criticized the movie. Taking things to social media, the UFC star vented out his frustration on “X” by sharing an explicit image of a person in Joker face paint with the caption,

“After 5 f**king years … I take off of my house to the theater to watch The joker 2 and see this sh*t . Frankly, im tired of this woke sh*t.

Funnily enough, it’s not woke, Tod Philips has always been against said ‘woke’ culture because, in his opinion, political and social sensitivity towards the marginalized has ruined the genre.

What’s funnier is that director Taika Waititi beat his first installment of the Joker movie at the Oscars and won the best picture for JoJo Rabbit, a movie that satirizes old Adolf and his N*zi Germany.

So, Costa finding a Tod Philips film ‘woke’ seems like a plot twist the film could have frankly used!