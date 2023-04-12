“Let’s Do It”: Head Coach Wants Israel Adesanya to Move Up for Light Heavyweight Showdown With Jamahal Hill After UFC 287 KO Win

Israel Adesanya delivered one of the most epic knockouts of the year by beating Alex Pereira at UFC 287 last weekend. Given his losses against the Brazilian MMA star, many were skeptical about Izzy’s comeback. However, ‘The Last Stylebender’ came in prepared and unleashed a vicious combo in the last round that knocked out Pereira. Following his UFC 287 triumph, many fans are wondering what can be next for the middleweight champion.

Eugene Bareman, the head coach of Israel Adesanya, has recently provided an answer to this question in his interview with Submission Radio. Here’s what The City Kickboxing coach had to say.

Head coach of Israel Adesanya teases a move to light heavyweight

With his victory over Pereira now, Adesanya has defeated almost every top contender from the middleweight division, including Robert Whittaker, Paulo Costa, and more.

‘The Last Stylebender’ has several records in the UFC. However, he once failed to achieve the double champion status. That is what now Adesanya’s coach said they will do next.

“Let’s do it,” Bareman said. He also added that the light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill is a tough fighter. However, Bareman claims they are up for any challenges in the game. “Let’s do it. Get it done,” he added.

Adesanya fought for the light heavyweight title against Jan Blachowicz in 2021. However, ‘The Last Stylebender’ came short against the Polish fighter. Thus, that is still an incomplete dream for the middleweight star.

Eugene Bareman explains why Adesanya vs. Pereira 3 won’t happen

Further, in the interview, the head coach of City Kickboxing clearly stated that they aren’t interested in a trilogy with the Brazilian former champion. Baremen was of the opinion that Pereira earned a title shot too early. Thus, he will have to walk up the ladder again.

Similarly, in the post-fight press conference, ‘The Last Stylebender’ also shut the possibility of the trilogy. He had a similar opinion as his coach Pereira. However, the rivalry seems to be on since there is a chance that they meet in the future.

UFC president Dana White stated that ‘Poatan’, after his loss at UFC 287, might move to the light heavyweight division. Therefore, if Adesanya wins against Jamahal Hill in the future. A fight with Pereira is a possibility.

For now, however, it remains to be seen what the UFC does next with Adesanya.

Who do you guys think Adesanya should fight next? What are your thoughts on his head coach’s words?