UFC Vegas 90: Brendan Allen vs Chris Curtis Start Time In 20+ Countries Including USA, UK, India, and, More

Adarsh Ojha
Published

Brendan Allen, Chris Curtis
This Saturday, April 6, just one week before the historic UFC 300 card, Chris Curtis is set to step into the octagon for a main-event rematch against Brendan Allen. The Contender Series alum, Allen, will be looking to make it seven straight wins and rewrite his loss against Curtis. Meanwhile, the ‘Action Man’ Curtis, plans to spoil the party with another bonus win. Moreover, it’s not just them; there are many other talented fighters on the card, making it an exciting event for the fans not to miss.

Start Time:

  • USA: Prelims: April 6, 3:00 PM (EST), Main Card: April 6, 6:00 PM (EST)
  • Canada: Prelims: April 6, 3:00 PM (EST), Main Card: April 6, 6:00 PM (EST)
  • Mexico: Prelims: April 6, 2:00 PM (CST), Main Card: April 6, 5:00 PM (CST)
  • Brazil: Prelims: April 6, 4:00 PM (BRT), Main Card: April 6, 7:00 PM (BRT)
  • Argentina: Prelims: April 6, 5:00 PM (ART), Main Card: April 6, 8:00 PM (ART)
  • UK: Prelims: April 6, 8:00 PM (BST), Main Card: April 6, 11:00 PM (BST)
  • Ireland: Prelims: April 6, 8:00 PM (IST), Main Card: April 6, 11:00 PM (IST)
  • France: Prelims: April 6, 9:00 PM (CEST), Main Card: April 7, 12:00 AM (CEST)
  • Italy: Prelims: April 6, 9:00 PM (CEST), Main Card: April 7, 12:00 AM (CEST)
  • Sweden: Prelims: April 6, 9:00 PM (CEST), Main Card: April 7, 12:00 AM (CEST)
  • Russia: Prelims: April 6, 10:00 PM (MSK), Main Card: April 7, 1:00 AM (MSK)
  • Ukraine: Prelims: April 6, 10:00 PM (EET), Main Card: April 7, 1:00 AM (EET)
  • Japan: Prelims: April 7, 4:00 AM (JST), Main Card: April 7, 7:00 AM (JST)
  • China: Prelims: April 7, 3:00 AM (CST), Main Card: April 7, 6:00 AM (CST)
  • India: Prelims: April 7, 12:30 AM (IST), Main Card: April 7, 3:30 AM (IST)
  • Philippines: Prelims: April 7, 3:00 AM (PHT), Main Card: April 7, 6:00 AM (PHT)
  • UAE: Prelims: April 6, 11:00 PM (GST), Main Card: April 7, 2:00 AM (GST)
  • Saudi Arabia: Prelims: April 6, 11:00 PM (AST), Main Card: April 7, 2:00 AM (AST)
  • South Africa: Prelims: April 6, 9:00 PM (SAST), Main Card: April 7, 12:00 AM (SAST)
  • Nigeria: Prelims: April 6, 8:00 PM (WAT), Main Card: April 6, 11:00 PM (WAT)
  • Australia: Prelims: April 7, 5:00 AM (AEST), Main Card: April 7, 8:00 AM (AEST)
  • New Zealand: Prelims: April 7, 7:00 AM (NZST), Main Card: April 7, 10:00 AM (NZST)
Streaming Details:

In the USA, fans can watch the fight on ESPN+, while in the UK, they can tune in to TNT Sports. Australian viewers can catch it on Kayo, and Indian fans can watch UFC action on Sony Sports Network (Ten 3, Ten 1, Sony Liv) as usual. Meanwhile, fans all around the world can also watch it on UFC Fight Pass.

Brendan Allen vs Chris Curtis Fight Card

  • Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis
  • Alexander Hernandez vs. Damon Jackson
  • Morgan Charriere vs. Chepe Mariscal
  • Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Christos Giagos
  • Valter Walker vs. Lukasz Brzeski
  • Trevor Peek vs. Charlie Campbell

Preliminary Card

  • Court McGee vs. Alex Morono
  • Norma Dumont vs. Germaine de Randamie
  • Alatengheili Alateng vs. Victor Hugo
  • Piera Rodriguez vs. Cynthia Calvillo
  • Dan Argueta vs. Jean Matsumoto
  • Dylan Budka vs. Cesar Almeida
  • Nora Cornolle vs. Melissa Mullins

