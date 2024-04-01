UFC Veteran Predicts ‘Tough’ Khamzat Chimaev vs. Robert Whittaker, Highlights Wrestling Advantage

The UFC community is currently abuzz with talk about Dana White’s UFC Saudi Arabia-related announcement. However, most fans have focussed their eyes on the main event of the night between the touted UFC middleweights, Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev. The retired UFC middleweight, Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller, recently got in touch with renowned MMA reporter, Helen Yee, and revealed his excitement about the coveted matchup. Moreover, Miller also analyzed the pros and cons of both parties before making a prediction for the fight.

Advertisement

Despite being a well-experienced fighter himself, it was difficult for Miller to predict who would win the coveted UFC Saudi Arabia main event. He counted the Chechen fighter to have an upper hand in the grappling department and labeled both Chimaev and Whittaker’s striking styles as “bizarre”.

However, ‘Mayhem’ couldn’t arrive at a definite conclusion about who he viewed as the winner of the fight. He said,

Advertisement

“That’s a tough one. It’s one of those where my heart’s with Whittaker. But my wallet might be with Chimaev.”

It’s quite understandable that Miller meant he would’ve put his money on Chimaev in this fight. Hence, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that he has given ‘Borz’ a slight advantage over ‘The Reaper.’ Yet, Whittaker has proven his doubters wrong multiple times. It’s quite apparent that he won’t settle for anything short of a victory on 23 June as well.

Can Robert Whittaker defeat Khamzat Chimaev at the UFC Saudi Arabia main event?

Most fans may know that ‘Bobby Knuckles’ is also a former UFC middleweight champion. Hence, most fans may have no doubts about Whittaker having enough potential to hand Chimaev the first defeat of his pro-MMA and UFC career. However, the Chechen star’s UFC performances indicate that the task is not going to be an easy one for the Australian.

Whittaker should take Miller’s words into account and refrain from engaging in a grappling-style fight against Chimaev. It’s quite expected that ‘Borz’ will attempt to wrestle him to the ground, but he should try to get back to his feet and go for a stand-and-strike type fight even if he gets taken down multiple times. Nevertheless, the hype related to the fight indicates that the fans need to fasten their seatbelts for this event.