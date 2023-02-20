Andrew Tate Claims to Be ‘Better Person’ Outside Prison, Amidst 15 Years Sentence Reports

Andrew Tate was arrested along with his brother Tristan Tate on December 29th, 2022 on a number of charges, including rape, human trafficking, and money laundering from his mansion. While the two have continued to plead their innocence, the Romanian authorities have continued to keep them under detention as the investigation continues. Moreover, it looks like they are not getting out of jail anytime soon as they might face up to 15 years in prison if found guilty.

However, Andrew Tate has stayed optimistic throughout his trial. He several times claims that the authorities tried to break him mentally. But he managed to stay strong. Now, Tate even suggests that he will be a better man once he comes out of prison.

Andrew Tate claims he will come out of jail as a better person

Andrew Tate and his brother have had their reputation tarnished over the past few months. While they have had constant hate since they became famous, it has increased astronomically since they were arrested. They are believed to be a threat to society. Especially young boys by their haters.

However, the former kickboxer is keen to get out of jail and prove his innocence. Moreover, he believes that he will get out of jail as a better person. Tate recently took to Twitter to talk about the same.

I will emerge from jail a better person. But a better person needs better people. My closest team may be enjoying freedom But the burden to increase in diligence, competence and professionalism is shared by us all. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) February 19, 2023

He suggested that he will be a better person when he walks out of the jail. But he also added that he will also need better people. He said, “I will emerge from jail a better person. But a better person needs better people.”

Tate releases first statement since his arrest

Earlier this week, Andrew Tate released his first official statement since being arrested back on December 29th, 2022. As per a transcription made of his statement, the former kickboxer continued to claim his innocence.

Tate also suggested that he was rather being framed in this case. Moreover, he claimed that the alleged victim had done everything with her consent. Further on, he stated that bringing the alleged victim was the biggest mistake of his life.

🛑 BREAKING

–

Andrew Tate’s FIRST statements made to investigators.

–

(May be some translation errors) pic.twitter.com/nLhzuJ2AIL — Censored Men (@CensoredMen) February 17, 2023

That said, the case involving Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate looks to be getting more and more complicated as time goes on. However, having hired Tine Glandian as their lawyer might just help them drastically.

Glandian has represented a number of high-profile names in the past, such as Chris Brown, Mike Tyson, and Michael Jackson. She would certainly do her best in an attempt to prove the innocence of the Tate brothers.

