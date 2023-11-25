VIDEO: Muhammad Ali’s Grandson Drops Opponent in Brutal Fashion at PFL World Championship

When it comes to combat sports, fans will be hard pressed to find a name bigger and more impactful than Muhammad Ali. Not only was Ali a generational talent, he was extremely strong in his beliefs as well. The multiple time world champion’s legacy encompasses his actions inside the ring as well as outside. Seven years on from his death, the Ali name lives on in combat sports thanks to his grandson Biaggio Ali Walsh.

Walsh made his debut as an MMA fighter in June 2022. Unfortunately his debut did not go as planned losing his first fight via submission. Since then, Walsh has been on a tear winning his next six fights, all of them via knockout. Most recently, Muhammadi Ali’s grandson secured a stunning knockout win over Joel Lopez at the PFL event concluded a few hours ago.

The win for Ali comes a few days after the PFL announced that it was acquiring competitor Bellator MMA. The newly formed organisation comprising PFL and Bellator will provide an excellent platform not only for Walsh but a lot of other fighters as well.

After securing an impressive win, Ali said,

“Just so much going on in my mind right now. I’m still an amateur so I’m still getting ready for everything. Just to get this experience as an amateur is insane. I’ll definitely announce soon so everyone will know [if I’m turning pro].”



Let’s take a closer look at Biaggio Ali Walsh’s performance prior to the knockout.

A closer look at Biaggio Ali Walsh and his stunning knockout win over Joe Lopez

The moment the fight began, Ali Walsh launched himself into the fray, backing Joel Lopez up against the cage and launching a massive flurry of strikes. Although Lopez remained upright, he took some severe blows during those initial exchanges. Lopez landed a jab from time to time to back Walsh up. However, this did not do much in terms of stopping Walsh who continued his onslaught.

Ali Walsh applied constant pressure, which ultimately resulted in the shots landing. He set up Lopez for the right hook that marked the beginning of the end. After being severely rocked by the right hook, Lopez took one last blow before going down on the canvas. Before Ali Walsh could land a single punch, the referee stepped in and stopped the fight as he had seen enough.

With this win, Walsh has made it five straight knockout wins in the PFL. He is now just a few wins away from challenging for the title. It would be interesting to follow Ali Walsh’s next fights in the PFL.