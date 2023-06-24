“Using Chemical Warfare”: Shaquille O’Neal Seems Impressed With Brazilian UFC Star’s Nasty Move

Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; TV analyst Shaquille O’Neal looks on beforeg game two of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most renowned basketball players in the world. While the former LA Lakers player is quite recognizable because of his massive size, he is also one of the best basketball players to step on the court. He retired from the sport back in 2011 with a number of achievements in his name. Interestingly, Shaquille O’Neal’s love for the sport is not limited to just basketball.

He is also an avid MMA fan, having spoken about how he trained MMA for a while in the past. The former LA Lakers star recently took to his Instagram stories to post a nasty move by a Brazilian UFC star which seems to have impressed him.

Shaquille O’Neal liked UFC star Allan Nascimento’s move against Ulanbekov

Back in 2016, UFC flyweights Tagir Ulanbekov and Allan Nascimento locked horns at the UFC 267 event. The three-round bout turned out to be extremely close. And Ulanbekov managed to walk away with a split-decision victory to his name on that night.

However, during the third and final round of the fight, there was a rather bizarre move done by the Brazilian, which caught the attention of many, including Shaquille O’Neal.

The former LA Lakers reposted a video of the same on his Instagram stories recently. The video O’Neal posted on his Instagram story was captioned:

“Man using chemical warfare to win.”

While it is surely a hilarious move, this was not the only thing in the world of MMA that got the Basketball legend’s attention. He also posted a real about UFC president Dana White and Jake Paul a few days ago.

O’Neal was amused by an AI clip of Dana White trash-talking Jake Paul

Jake Paul and UFC president Dana White have been at odds for quite some time now. While Paul’s disregard for White comes from his belief of UFC fighters are not being paid enough, White, on the flip side, seems to be tired of the media constantly talking about him.

Interestingly, the fans seem to love to feud between the two. And a recent AI clip has taken things to another level. In the clip, Dana White can be seen dissing Jake Paul, stating that he would personally fight ‘The Problem Child’ if he ever thought about transitioning into MMA.

The clip was quick to get viral across the internet. And Shaquille O’Neal seemed to have loved every bit of him. The NBA legend even reposted the video of it on his Instagram stories. As a result, it is reasonable to conclude that the NBA star is a real MMA enthusiast who keeps up with the combat sports scenes.

