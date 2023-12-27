“Fight Floyd Mayweather”: Fans Offer Wild Ideas to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Cousin as He Struggles to Find Opponent

After his retirement, Khabib Nurmagomedov has become a coach to Islam Makhachev and other Dagestani fighters. Following his UFC retirement, “The Eagle’s” cousin, Umar Nurmagomedov, entered the biggest MMA promotion. However, it seems he isn’t happy with Dana White’s promotion, as he is struggling to find opponents. Now, as he asked fans what he should do next, they replied with wild suggestions, including fighting Floyd Mayweather and others.

Recently, Umar made a post on X where he shared the problem that he isn’t getting any opponents. Taking his concerns to the fans, he asked what he should do now that no one was stepping up to be his opponent. Fans replied with hilarious tweets suggesting fights with Mayweather, Brock Lesnar, and others. Check out the reactions below.

One fan also suggested he should move to Bellator for the opportunity.

Meanwhile, one suggested fighting with Rob Font.

He also got the suggestion of retirement.

One of the suggestions stood out – to move on from the bantamweight division.

“Young Eagle” has defeated everyone he has fought against, and he has an undefeated 16-0 record in his career with 9 finishes. Talking about his last fight, was against Raoni Barcelos earlier this year, on January 14, 2023, and since then, he has been unable to secure his next fight.

Expressing frustration, he took to X to rant, and earlier, he also called out Dana White and the UFC to secure him a fighter. However, it seems no one is willing to step up against Umar, while fans, being fans, commented that he should engage in a boxing match against Mayweather or face Lesnar to retirement and move to Bellator. There have been endless suggestions. But now it’s up to White and UFC when he’ll get into another fight. Meanwhile, he was spotted training with “The Eagle”.

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently joined Umar at the training session

Although Umar hasn’t been able to secure an opponent, he is not wasting his time, as his training continues. Recently, Nurmagomedov shared a story on his Instagram, where Umar Nurmagomedov was training with Javier Mendez. In the video, Nurmagomedov’s cousin throws strong kicks on the pads.

Under Nurmagomedov’s guidance, his cousin’s training is bound to work wonders. Now, it will be interesting to see who he’ll face and when in his next fight.