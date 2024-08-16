“Knock Out Topuria or Holloway”-Sean O’Malley Plots Course to Secure Ultimate Gervonta Davis or Ryan Garcia Boxing Match

Sean O’Malley is very serious about wanting to fight in the boxing ring. As a Conor McGregor fan, he is looking to emulate exactly what ‘The Notorious’ did, to dominate the UFC then make millions at boxing. As it turns out, he has mapped out a plan for his career that begins with knocking out Merab Dvalishvili or Ilia Topuria or Max Holloway.

O’Malley has always been very vocal about his ambition to get into a boxing ring. In fact, he already has beef with Ryan Garcia, a professional boxer, a banned pro boxer but a boxer regardless.

Another name on his radar is Gervonta Davis and in a recent interview with Deepcut Podcast, he revealed how he would earn these fights,

“I want a boxing fight, I want Gervonta Davis, I want Ryan Garcia…I gotta earn that big boxing fight…You can’t deny me a boxing fight if I go out there and knock Merab out, knock Ilia out or Max out.”

Sean O’Malley lays out his plan for the near future: – Knock out Merab Dvalishvili at #NocheUFC

– Move up to 145 and knock out Ilia Topuria or Max Holloway

– Get a big boxing fight against Gervonta Davis or Ryan Garcia @DeepCutPodcast #UFC #MMA #Boxing pic.twitter.com/tUM4Ech3HZ — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 15, 2024

While this plan may seem a little optimistic at the moment, it is not something that hasn’t been done before in the UFC. However, UFC Noche will be the key, given he will have to survive the power of the relentless Dvalishvili first, let alone knock him out.

And speaking of Topuri and Holloway, those are some adamantium chins he has to go through.

And then there’s a wild Dagestani man waiting in line to get his hands on ‘Suga’ because he doesn’t believe the bantamweight champion is a good representative of the sport.

Nothing more dangerous than a righteous man with god on his side

Umar Nurmagomedov is a devout man. He doesn’t drink, he doesn’t smoke, he doesn’t party and he wants to be a role model for children watching the sport, much like his cousin, the great Khabib. So it comes as no surprise that he doesn’t like a pink haired, tattooed boy like O’Malley holding the title in his division.

And he aims to change that.

Umar is already wreaking havoc in the UFC and following his win over Cory Sandhagen, he believes he’s in sight of a title shot.

In a recent interview with the UFC, he sent out a warning to the champion Sean O’Malley and the challenger Merab Dvalishvili,

“Be careful guys, I’m coming for you. Doesn’t matter who gonna be next, I’m coming….I’m not scared [of] no one… I will smash them both.”

Umar Nurmagomedov says he’ll smash both Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili “Be careful guys, I’m coming for you. Doesn’t matter who gonna be next, I’m coming…. I’m not scared [of] no one… I will smash them both.” @ufc #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/weX1nj0m4c — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 4, 2024

The ‘Young Eagle’ will look to play spoiler in Sean O’Malley’s plans at greatness. Now, O’Malley has been angling for the Topuria fight even before the Dvalishvili bout was confirmed but given that there’s a new challenger on the horizon, it will be interesting to see if the UFC allows him to move up in weight instead of defending his title again.