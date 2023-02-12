Who Is Dave Shaw: Everything You Need to Know About UFC Vice President

UFC 284 took place inside the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia today. The Russian reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev successfully defended his title against Australia’s very own pound-for-pound number one fighter, Alexander Volkanovski.

In the co-main event, Yair Rodriguez became the UFC interim featherweight champion by submitting one of the best Josh Emmett in the second round. Apart from both the fights, other bouts on the UFC 284 fight card lived up to the hype.

However, after the event, UFC president Dana White was not present for the post-fight press conference as he didn’t travel to Australia for the event. Because he had to take care of business around the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler bout that will happen this year. Instead of the UFC supremo, David Shaw aka Dave Shaw talked to the media post-event.

Who is Dave Shaw?

Dave Shaw is the Senior Vice President for International Operations and Content. of UFC. According to his LinkedIn profile, Shaw started working for the UFC in 2010 as Senior Director of Business and Sports Development for Canada, Australia, and the New Zealand region.

He is currently the Senior Vice President of International and content. In order to maximize the promotion’s income streams from content partnerships from pay-per-view, digital, and TV rights, he leads a staff of more than 50 foreign workers. Shaw has now been a part of the promotion for well over ten years.

Therefore, he replaced Dana White today at the UFC 284 post-fight press conference to answer the queries of the media. He also gave his thoughts on Islam Makhachev, the UFC lightweight champion’s concern about promoting UFC 284.

Shaw on Islam Makhachev’s comments

In the lead-up to the pay-per-view, Russian UFC star Islam Makhachev was unhappy with the way UFC promoted his event. He openly expressed his disgust over the subject in an interview.

However, Shaw completely disagreed with Makhachev when asked about it in the post-fight press conference. He was of the opinion that the promotion did well in promoting the fight and made over $4.2 million in gates, which is the highest grosser among any arena event in the oceanic nation, including concerts, exhibitions, sporting events, etc.

Previously even the UFC president Dana White shut down Makhachev’s remarks over the promotion of the event. He also suggested that this pay-per-view will possibly break many previous UFC PPV buys records.

