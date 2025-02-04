‘Vote Conor McGregor’: Irish UFC Superstar Declares Commitment to Building Over 300 Social Homes by 2025

Conor McGregor attends the Road House New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. New York United States – ZUMAs197 20240319_aaa_s197_344 Copyright: xRonxAdarx

Months after announcing his desire to run for the position of Irish president, Conor McGregor is back in the political landscape once again. Except, this time, he seems to be trying to clear his name after rumors claimed that houses he had built for those suffering from the housing crisis were ‘for rent to buy’.

Announcing his bold ambition of building 300 social homes in Ireland by 2025, McGregor claimed those with vested interests had been running a campaign of lies against him and it caught on like wildfire. ” It spread feverishly, and people ate it up, attempting to attack me like it was fact, yet it is full-on lies”, he added.

This year, in 2025, I will have completed over 300 homes built toward social housing in Ireland. All my own money. There was a lie being spread against me (nothing new there) that these houses were for rent to buy. It spread feverishly and people eat it up and attempt to attack… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 4, 2025

The Irishman also claimed that he had been on the ground and supporting the causes that affected the most vulnerable in society. He asserts that the knowledge about having helped a family living on the streets or in hostels gives him immense satisfaction and it’s something he claims, he has been doing for years.

McGregor’s long tweet then shifted to asking the Irish people for their votes.

“SAVE IRELAND, VOTE MCGREGOR”

The former UFC champion promises that should he have the people’s mandate, he would work on fixing corruption, illegal immigration, and lack of accountability in the Irish parliament.

But all these claims just sound like empty promises to the fans who were not very impressed with his message. In fact, they have now started pulling up receipts and calling ‘The Notorious‘ out.

Is Ireland with Conor?

As McGregor’s social housing commitment and political comments gained attention, fans in the comments section began questioning if this were just another PR stunt. Others questioned his suitability for leadership. Several users referenced past incidents and videos, pointing to actions that they believed were inconsistent with the values he now claims to stand for.

One fan shared a video showing McGregor spitting in a man’s face after the fan yelled, “Let’s go Khabib”—an incident that many found shocking. “What about this, Conor? Do you consider yourself a good representation of Irish culture?”, Irish fans asked the former UFC champion.

What about this, Conor? Do you consider yourself a good representation of the Irish culture? pic.twitter.com/DD5LMxJysA — Satoshi’s Apprentice (@SatoshisApp) February 4, 2025

Other fans piled on with critical remarks about McGregor’s character and recent actions. One fan brought up McGregor’s comments about Derry fighter Paul Hughes, asking, “What about the north of Ireland?”. This was in reference to McGregor questioning Hughes’ identity as an Irishman!

What about the north of Ireland — Andrew Wallace (@AndrewW102912) February 4, 2025

These comments reflect the ongoing tension between McGregor’s public persona and his latest political statements, with many fans feeling that his past actions still overshadow his present aspirations. McGregor has had a lot of trouble with the law in the last few years, with multiple cases of assault among other things.

It should also be noted that, unlike the USA, Ireland follows a parliamentary representative democracy, and the power to make the majority of the changes McGregor wishes to make lies with the Prime Minister and not the President.