WATCH: Alex Pereira, Famous for His Poker Face, Gets Emotional Backstage After KO Loss Against Israel Adesanya

Alex Pereira, the former middleweight champion, is famous for his fierce and intense personality inside the ring. However, behind the cold demeanor, he has a human side that surfaced after his defeat to Israel Adesanya at UFC 287. In a rare moment, Pereira showed emotions alone after the fight ended. The defeat was a tough pill to swallow for the fighter, but it was heartening to see him express himself.

The emotional moment that Alex Pereira shared after the UFC 287 fight is evident from his locker room footage. The video shows the fighter in tears and struggling to come to terms with his defeat.

It is a rare glimpse into the fighter’s personal life, which is usually kept away from the public eye. The footage is a testament to the fact that even the toughest of fighters have a vulnerable side.

Pereira’s loss to Adesanya was not just a defeat, but a bitter pill to swallow. Adesanya knocked him out in Pereira’s typical style. However, what hurt him the most was the mocking of his kids in front of the entire arena. For someone who rarely shows his emotions, this must have been particularly hurtful.

Alex Pereira breaks down after Adesanya fight

Alex Pereira’s defeat at UFC 287 left him feeling emotionally and mentally empty. Losing his middleweight title to his fierce rival Israel Adesanya was tough to swallow. Despite his tough exterior, the fighter couldn’t hide the pain of his loss.

Alex Pereria backstage after his UFC 287 loss pic.twitter.com/H0YdTx845n — Mircea (@MMAMircea) April 11, 2023

The footage of Alex Pereira’s emotional reaction to his defeat adds a human touch to the fierce world of mixed martial arts. It’s easy to forget that behind every stone-cold warrior, there’s a human being with emotions.

Even champions like Pereira can feel the pain of defeat. The video is a reminder that fighters, like everyone else, have their highs and lows, and it’s this vulnerability that makes them more relatable to their fans.

Alex Pereira’s message post UFC 287

In a recent Instagram post, Alex Pereira provided an update on how he is doing after his defeat to Israel Adesanya at UFC 287. Pereira was knocked out cold in a terrifying end to the main event

He said,

“Just passing by to say everything is ok! I want to thank my family, my team and all of you who follow me and like my work.

“Now I just need to rest to go back and continue with the plans that are already drawn, thank you God.” He further added.

Pereira has hinted at a possible move to the light heavyweight division after a series of tough weight cuts to middleweight. A future showdown with Jamahal Hill would be a dream match-up for fans, especially after Hill’s recent victory over Pereira’s mentor, Glover Teixeira.

While it’s not concrete, a fight between these two fierce competitors would undoubtedly be one of the most exciting fights in the UFC.