Alex Pereira Wife: Who Was He Married To? When Did They Split? And Other FAQs

Alex Pereira has one sphere of life where he has not found a lot of success, his love life. Although the Brazilian has found success in almost every other sphere of life, his love life has not been so fortunate. ‘Poatan’ is the definition of a rags-to-riches story and he has made it to the very top of the MMA world. His last two relationships have not been very successful with him having to split from both his previous partners. Here’s a history of his past relationships.

Pereira is the proud father of two sons. He is currently taking care of his children, but there is not a lot of information on their mother.

Is Alex Pereira Married?

‘Poatan’ was married at one point in time. However, he has not provided any timeline as to when he was married or when he got divorced.He has two sons from his first marriage, Lohan Vidal Silva, and Alessandro Vidal Silva. There is no information on their mother currently.

Is Alex Pereira Engaged?

Following his split from his wife, he began dating an influencer named Merle Christine. She was involved with Glory Kickboxing and would interview fighters.

The pair got close and even went public with their relationship. Christine would help ‘Poatan’ take care of his two sons and accompany them to fights.

Pereira even got engaged to the social media influencer before a shocking revelation. The Brazilian split with his fiance after he claims, she was already married.

The pair then went back and forth on social media airing their dirty laundry. The end result was the pair decided to split and ‘Poatan’ deleted all traces of her from his social media.

Does Alex Pereira have a girlfriend?

Alex Pereira is currently single, however, rumors around the grapevine suggest he is seeing fellow UFC fighter Polyana Vianna.

The Strawweight was previously linked with Colby Covington. However, now ‘Poatan’ and herself have been training together and creating content.

Fans are now wondering whether the pair are forming a new power couple in MMA. Fans in the comments section are rooting for them to get together. However, neither Pereira nor Polyana have made any official statements regarding their relationship. As of now, they are just friends.