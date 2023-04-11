HomeSearch

Is Andrew Tate Still Under House Arrest?

Afnan Chougle
|Published 11/04/2023

Credits: Twitter

Andrew Tate, the former professional kickboxer, has been the center of the news for quite a long time now. Tate aka ‘Cobra’ gained worldwide fame after his videos on the functioning of men and women in society went viral. However, his comments were deemed controversial by many. As a result, the British American personality was banned from multiple social media platforms. However, his real trouble started last year.

In December 2022, the Romanian police arrested Andrew and his younger brother Tristan from their mansion. The arrest was made on the suspicion of human trafficking and money laundering. After spending months in jail, the Tate brothers were released and placed under house arrest.

Is Andrew Tate still under house arrest?

After his arrest, his legal team of Tate several times made appeals against the detention. However, the Romanian judicial court always rejected their appeal until last month.

In the last month’s hearing, the court finally ruled in favor of the Tate brothers. Subsequently, they were released from prison and were placed under house arrest. Yes, the Tate brothers will remain under house arrest until the next hearing.

 

However, recently the brothers were spotted in public without police assistance, which sparked speculation about their house arrest. According to reports, the Tate brothers only visited the DIICOT headquarters as the prosecutors were investigating their electronic devices.

This was the only reason the Tate brothers left their mansion. Many of the Tate supporters, however, are happy to see them outside the house without handcuffs or police assistance.

Is the trouble over for the Tate brothers?

As aforementioned, the Tate brothers were imprisoned on allegations of human trafficking and money laundering. However, they weren’t charged with the said crimes. Thus, after several rejections, the court placed them under house arrest.

But the trouble isn’t over for the controversial influencer brothers, as the investigation on the case is still going on. They might be presented in the court near the end of this month.

Despite the backlash, Andrew Tate has always mentioned that he is clear of any wrongdoings. He has also stated that his arrest is framed. However, nothing can be said before the final verdict on his case comes in.

What are your thoughts on Andrew Tate’s claims? Do you guys think he is innocent?

