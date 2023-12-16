“We Are the Last…”: Joe Rogan Makes Unsettling Prediction About Future of Mankind as Artificial Intelligence Advances

Joe Rogan is the host of one of the biggest and most popular podcasts in the world. What makes Rogan‘s podcast stand out is, he is not afraid of asking hard questions and sharing his views on pressing matters that plague the world at the moment. Over the last few years, the growth of Artificial intelligence has been a subject of concern for governments as well as citizens.

In a recent Instagram post, Rogan issued a warning regarding the advancement of AI whilst sharing a screenshot of a news article. The headline said, “Mind-reading BrainGPT converts thought-of words into displayed text”. Rogan shared the screenshot with a caption that said,

“We are the last generation of biological people.”

Rogan has previously shared his views on AI multiple times. In one of his podcasts with Howie Mandel, Rogan described his concern with AI. Rogan also explained why he is not ‘scared’ of it. He said,

“I think we’re using this word in a weird way. The word scared. Cause I don’t think it is scared like I am scared of wolves. It is not that kind of scared. It is scared like oowie, I realize where this is going. And it might not even be in our lifetime. Well it might not be a good place for us, but it might be a good place for the universe… we will continue to exist, but I feel this (AI) was inevitable. There is inevitable things that happen in nature that we don’t want to admit. You don’t want to say they’re scary, they’re just inevitable.”



With that being said, let’s take a closer look at Joe Rogan and his involvement in the upcoming UFC PPV event.

Will Joe Rogan commentate at UFC 296 this weekend?

The UFC is putting on its final event of 2023 this weekend. UFC 296 takes place in Las Vegas with the welterweight title on the line. Given that UFC 296 is the final event of the year, fans will have one pertinent question about the event. Will Joe Rogan be present at UFC 296 as a commentator?

UFC fans can rest easy knowing that Rogan will indeed be present at UFC 296 alongside Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier for the event. Megan Olivi and Din Thomas will join them as supporting cast for the coverage.

The last PPV event of the company will feature Colby Covington facing Leon Edwards for the welterweight title. The match card for the event is all stacked up and fans are excited for the show.