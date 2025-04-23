‘There’s No Shame’: Ilia Topuria Can Lose and Still Win Against Islam Makhachev, Says Top Featherweight Contender

Ilia Topuria is putting it all on the line in his move to lightweight—vacating his featherweight title, bumping up a weight class, and going straight after Islam Makhachev, despite opposition from the Dagestani champion’s legendary team.

After a dominant run at featherweight, where he knocked out Alexander Volkanovski and became the first to stop Max Holloway with strikes last year, Topuria has vacated his 145-pound title for greener pastures.

It’s a lot to put on the line. If he loses the fight after months of hassling the champion, not only is his unbeaten record gone, but Topuria will also find himself at the back of the line for his next title shot at 155 lbs- the consequences of swimming in the lightweight shark tank.

However, his former colleague at featherweight, Movsar Evloev, believes the risk is worth it as there is “no shame in losing to Islam”.

“Well if he loses to Islam it will not take anything away from him because Islam is just on another level. Islam is bigger, Islam is the champion at a higher weight class, and he is also the pound-for-pound number one”, he noted in an interview with Sports24

Asserting that the loss shouldn’t affect anything that happens afterward, Evloev added, “It would be very silly to write him off just because he lost to Islam.”

However, for any of this to happen, Ilia must fight Islam first. And that seems to be the big question now. With Islam planning a long to the 170 lbs division, Topuria might have to deal with the next in the pecking order.

Topuria guaranteed title fight at 155 lbs

“The camp has begun”, tweeted the Spaniard earlier today- a sign that whether it was against Islam or Charles Oliveira or anyone else, a title fight was on the horizon for the former featherweight champion.

Topuria hasn’t fought since his knockout win over Holloway at UFC 308 last October, and has maintained that the UFC promised him a title shot in exchange for handing over his 145 lbs belt.

However, he has been met with resounding opposition, primarily from Islam’s mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov. The 29-0 retired fighter-turned-coach has claimed that Topuria was a nobody at lightweight and needed to win at least the #1 contender fight.

In response, Topuria has claimed that Khabib recognized him as the man to kill Islam’s 15-fight win streak and take the lightweight title from the Dagestani camp.

This back and forth had been going on for months without any concrete news about a probable future for both parties.

At this point, Islam’s future remains in the air and subject to Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena for the welterweight title at UFC 315 next month.

If Maddalena defeats Islam’s friend and the champion, Belal, the lightweight champion is expected to vacate his 155 lbs title and challenge the newly-minted Aussie champion.

It’s a lot of ifs and buts at the moment, but according to MMA scribe Ariel Helwani, at least the wheels are turning.

“Ilia is going to fight on June 28. The question is, will it be against Islam for the 155 belt, or will it be against Charles for the vacant?” he noted on Twitter.

As discussed on the show today, Ilia is going to fight on June 28. The question is, will it be against Islam for the 155 belt, or will it be against Charles for the vacant?We should know soon. But he should 100% be on there and he should 100% fight for gold. https://t.co/KYc9AUeaSn — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 22, 2025



MMA reporter Álvaro Colmenero, meanwhile, has also claimed Topuria will be fighting at UFC 317 during International Fight Week on June 28.