Is Andrew Tate Still in Custody?

Andrew Tate currently remains in the custody of Romanian authorities and is expected to be placed there for the foreseeable future.

The past year has belonged to Andrew Tate. The British American’s rise to prominence was unprecedented, and the manner in which he rapidly rose to stardom was astounding.

However, in the span of a few minutes, it became salient that Tate had enticed and influenced an entire generation of young men. In addition, the message they perceived him to be sending landed him in trouble, leading to his being canceled from the depths of social media.

Followed by this, the Top G was quickly brought under the watchful eye of powerful authorities over his activities. Tate and his brother Tristan were later arrested in December over suspicions of their alleged roles in a money laundering scheme, human trafficking ring, and ra*e charges.

He has since been held in a Romanian prison.

Also read: Hysterical Conversation Between Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov Following UFC 284 Goes Viral – “I Aged 50 Years Because of You”

Where is Andrew Tate presently?

Tate’s arrest as the new year dawned left his staunch supporters flabbergasted. The 36-year-old has stated that he is innocent of all the charges filed against him and that the Romanian authorities have fabricated the charges in an effort to silence his meteoric rise.

Since the 29th of December, the Top G has been held in a Romanian prison. He had initially filed charges against his detention, which was denied.

Following this, he filed a fresh appeal at the start of February through his newly recruited lawyer, Tina Glandian. Unfortunately, Tate and his brother also lost the appeal, ensuring they will remain in custody in the Romanian prison until the end of February.

However, a new report indicated that the Top G could be held in custody until June at the earliest. Tate, nonetheless, has remained active on his social media platform Twitter, constantly communicating with his fans.

As things stand, it appears that Tate will continue to be in this position in prison as the investigation into his alleged charges continues.

Also read: Shaquille O’Neal Backs Nate Diaz in Potential Canelo Alvarez Match: “He Ain’t Gonna Backdown”

Will Tate be released soon?

Tate himself has stated that justice does not prevail in Romania. The brothers strongly believe they are the victims of political propaganda meant to silence them. Considering that vital information, it is highly unlikely that the Top G will be released anytime soon.

Moreover, recent reports revealed that an apparent ex-girlfriend, Sophie(Not her real name, to protect her identity) of the British-American, has corroborated the evidence built against him.

The woman states that Tate was violent and abusive in his conduct towards her. With the revelation of the new information, Tate’s task has just got more strenuous.

Also read: UFC 284 PPV Buys: Did Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski Break Conor McGregor’s 2.4M PPV Record?