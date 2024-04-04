Jon Anik Likens Khamzat Chimaev’s Aura to Conor McGregor, Breaks Down Robert Whittaker Fight

Jon Anik believes Khamzat Chimaev has the aura of Conor McGregor when he walks into the octagon. The UFC commentator spoke about how the Russian fighter captures everyone’s attention when he walks into the arena, citing an example to connect the dots with ‘Mystic Mac’. He then went on to talk about his next fight against Robert Whittaker at UFC Saudi Arabia. Incidentally, it is also the first time an UFC event is being held in the Middle Eastern Kingdom.

On the latest episode of the Show Me The Money podcast on YouTube, Anik spoke about ‘Borz’ and gave his predictions for his next fight. He said,

“In Jacksonville, Florida…When Khamzat walked into that arena man, with respect, that’s McGregor…After the Du Plessis fight, I don’t know man. I think it’s gonna be tough.”

Khamzat Chimaev is one of the most talented fighters in the UFC and has been searching for a bout since long. However, due to his ties with warlord Ramzan Kadyrov, Chimaev cannot enter the US at the moment. But since Dana White has decided to spread the UFC’s wings in the Middle-East, he now has an opponent in Robert Whittaker, the former UFC Middleweight Champion.

Jon Anik spoke about how fans were yearning to see Khamzat Chimaev fight. He believes that the Russian fighter has the same star power that Conor McGregor has. However, he could not give a prediction about the fight. Anik was unsure of whom to put his bet on because he believes it will be a very tough fight.

While the UFC commentator put forward his opinions about the UFC Saudi Arabia, Anik also shared his take on the UFC 300 card. He recently defended Bo Nickal’s place on the UFC 300 card, comparing him to the likes of Khamzat Chimaev and Raul Rosas Jr.

Jon Anik defends Bo Nickal being on the UFC 300 card, compares him to Khamzat Chimaev

Jon Anik believes Bo Nickal deserves a spot on the UFC 300 card. Ever since the UFC 300 main card has been released, fans have opined that with just two UFC fights under his belt, Nickal doesn’t really ‘qualify’ for a spot in the historic UFC 300 card. However, in a recent interview with MMA Junkie, the UFC commentator spoke about how some fighters are able to grasp the audience’s attention in a short time. He said,

“When it comes to these certain athletes, Khamzat Chimaev….there’s just a different electricity when it comes to some of these guys…I think Bo Nickal just checks a lot of boxes…That’s a very strategic fight on the card.”

Jon Anik stated that he is not surprised to see Bo Nickal on the UFC 300 card at all. He also spoke about how if Khamzat Chimaev was in the same situation, he would have no problem with it. He explained saying, the reason these fighters get so much importance is because the fans want to see them fight as much as possible, and there is a lot of hype behind such fighters.