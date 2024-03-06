What Is Michael ‘Venom’ Page’s Net Worth and How Much Did ‘MVP’ Earn From His Last Two Bellator Wins Before Joining the UFC?

The UFC 299 will feature the touted former Bellator fighter, Michael ‘Venom’ Page’s UFC debut. It won’t be wrong to say that ‘MVP’ was already a noted face in the world of MMA while fighting under Bellator. Page may be taking on the noted, Kevin ‘The Trailblazer’ Holland on his debut. However, However, fans interested in the business aspect of the sport may be concerned about the amount of money he has made from his time at Bellator.

A look at ‘Venom’s’ pro-MMA career will reveal that he has been fighting since 2012. But he was picked up by the Bellator authorities while he was just three fights into his career. The British native has 19 out of 23 fights inside Bellator MMA’s circular cage only. He has amassed a record of 17-2 in his 19 Bellator fights to date. But it’s quite apparent that these fights have also earned him quite a healthy amount of money as well.

But there are only a few reports that give out the earnings from his Bellator fights. One of them details the earnings from the two of them. It says that Page pocketed $100k for his victory over Goiti Yamauchi at Bellator 292, which was his last fight under Bellator. He also earned $70k for fighting Douglas Lima at Bellator 267.

According to several sources, Page’s net worth lies within the range of $1M to $2M. Looking at the professions Page has been into, it’s quite apparent that the lion’s share of his net worth has come from his fight career only. But there are a few other sources that also provide him with some income.

Michael ‘Venom’ Page: Which other sources does ‘Venom’ make money from?

The most noted source from which Page makes money is endorsements. ‘Venom’ boasts a superb following in his home country of the UK. This is why multiple brands have often approached him offering endorsement deals.

Reports say that he is also in agreement with several brands which also earn him quite some money. The British native sells his merchandise online and also has an endorsement deal with ‘ShopRoundFive’ which offers his merchandise to online customers.

Apart from this, Page also earns from his endorsement deals with the noted sports brand, ‘Nike’. He has been witnessed endorsing several Nike products like Nike Go FlyEase, AirJordan 1, and others.

However, it’s quite apparent that the UFC must be offering him even better payouts than Bellator. Otherwise, he wouldn’t have made the jump to the UFC. But it remains to be seen if he will be able to begin his UFC career with a victory against Kevin Holland.