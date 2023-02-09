“What Does He Know?” – Dana White Says Islam Makhachev’s UFC 284 Lack of Promotion Claims Are “Ridiculous”

Dana White has come to the defense of the UFC and himself, following criticisms and aspersion from Islam Makhachev and MMA supporters worldwide regarding the promotion of UFC 284 this weekend. The UFC President made fascinating remarks regarding the narrative.

UFC 284 is on the horizon and will witness two guys who rank head and shoulders above their compatriots for the first time in the sport’s history. Not to forget, Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev are the pound-for-pound numbers one and number two.

A clash of this magnitude requires enhanced promotion and marketing, given the stakes are of paramount importance to either side. The victor will claim the honor of lightweight champion and pound-for-pound king, making it a fight for the ages.

However, UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev, expressed his dismay over the UFC’s lack of promotion for his upcoming contest. The Russian dictated that the company could have done more to amplify the hype behind his soon-to-be historic battle.

White, didn’t take too kindly to the statements made by the 31-year-old and has now broken his silence on the subject.

Dana White shares his thoughts on the lack of promotion surrounding UFC 284

While speaking to the media last week, the 155lbs champion of the UFC shared an intriguing perspective. He stated that he believes that the UFC had done a subpar job promoting the fight card in Perth, Australia, and followed up by saying that more could have been done.

Dana White, who has never shied away from the face of controversy, stepped up to the plate this time as well to provide his genuine insight into the comments from Makhachev.

The 53-year-old spoke to the media this week and retorted to the remarks passed by Makhachev. White stated that Makhchev was grossly misinformed and that the pay-per-view is en-route to becoming a massive success.

Dana White said:

“Yeah, that’s not true. First of all, I’ve talked to Islam. First of all, who interviewed him? Who translated for him? I mean the guy speaks Russian. Taken out of context. First of all, he lives in Dagestan. What does he know about whats going on for the promotion of the fight? He doesn’t know anything. It’s going to be one of the Top Five biggest fights of all-time. First of all, the event sold out. Right? You couldn’t get a ticket if you wanted to get a ticket in Perth…

White continued:

“So, to say that the fight hasn’t been promoted, that’s just ridiculous. That’s what you call some internet bs.”

That is quite a compelling and reassuring statement from the UFC president. In spite of the encouraging comments from White, it remains to be seen just how well the pay-per-view will do. Only once the event is concluded will we find out if it was a commercial success.

UFC Promotion: A longstanding issue!

While it isn’t provided precedents like the several other hitches that persist in MMA, promotion, marketing and advertising have been subjects that are often overlooked on the UFC’s part. They have been scrutinized for this in the past as well.

Innumerable notable champions have delivered heart-wrenching realities of their contracts and situations when it comes to this topic. Champions, including Demetrious Johnson, Jon Jones, and so on and so forth.

With Islam Makhachev being the latest champion to campaign for better promotion, perhaps it may be long overdue that the UFC assume the responsibility for their negligence within this department.

