Why Did Jiri Prochazka Vacate the UFC Light Heavyweight Title?

The UFC light heavyweight title is on the line this weekend as Jiri Prochazka takes on Alex Pereira for the vacant belt. For the better part of a decade, the UFC 205-pound belt was either in the possession of Jon Jones or Daniel Cormier. However, since 2019, the division has had four different champions with a potential fifth in Alex Pereira waiting for his chance this weekend.

This will be his second time fighting at 205-pounds after defeating Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291. For ‘BJP’ he has been here before and came out victorious. After two devastating knockout wins in his first two fights, ‘BJP’ was awarded a title shot at UFC 275 in Singapore. Prochazka went up against a legend in Glover Teixeira for the title. He was behind on all the scorecards heading into the final round. In an extremely wild finish to the fight, Prochazka secured a submission win with less than 30-seconds left on the clock to become the light heavyweight champion of the world.

Unfortunately for him, he did not get to hold onto the belt for too long. Shortly after winning the title, Prochazka was scheduled for a rematch against Texeira at UFC 282 in December 2022. He pulled out from the fight due to a severe shoulder injury that would place him on the sidelines for six months. Prochazka then took the decision to vacate the title as he did not want to hold the division up. According to his manager, it was a decision he took himself and was not forced by the UFC.

With that being said, can Prochazka regain his title this weekend against Pereira? Let’s take a closer look.

Jiri Prochazka to become a two-time UFC champion against Alex Pereira?

In an ironic turn of events, Prochazka is now fighting for a belt vacated by a champion who is out due to a long-term injury. Against Pereira, ‘BJP’ has the chance to become a two-time light heavyweight champion in the UFC. A feat only achieved by the likes of Randy Couture and Jon Jones.

However, beating Pereira will be easier said than done. For starters, Pereira has almost identical height and reach to Prochazka. Needless to say, ‘Poatan’ is known for his powerful punches and strikes. Fans are expecting strikes from both ends in the match.

Many from the MMA World believe that the first few rounds will be crucial for Prochazka in this fight. IT will be important for him to move well and avoid taking any big shots from Pereira. As per many, ‘BJP’ will have better chances in the second half. However, if he gets caught early it will be an early night for both men involved.