“ASAP”: Nate Diaz Calls for Immediate MMA Fight Booking Against Deontay Wilder

UFC legend Nate Diaz ended his 15-year relationship with the UFC in September 2022. The younger Diaz brother secured a win in his final fight and said that he wanted to focus on other disciplines before returning back to the UFC.

Diaz’s first move outside the UFC was a boxing match against Jake Paul earlier this year. Despite falling short, Nate wants to continue boxing. He has been pursuing a boxing rematch against Paul ever since while refusing to fight him in an MMA match in PFL. However, a recent video shared on Twitter suggests that Diaz has a bigger option available to him.

In the video posted last month, Deontay Wilder showed his readiness for a potential fight against Nate Diaz in MMA. Wilder said,

“Oh most definitely. Nate, call me up bro. I’d be down to get in there with Nate for sure.” When asked if he thought he could win he said, “Man we gonna see, there is only one way to find out.”

Nate Diaz responded to the said video saying,

“Let’s get these contract written up asap..Real fight shit respect to a real fighter down to fight for real. All love to boxing. But this is different REAL sh*t LFG 1993”

Nate Diaz showed his respect to Wilder for accepting a real fight against him. He also mentioned to get the contract signed as soon as possible.

Diaz clearly seems excited for the crossover fight and would be eager to get in the cage against the American boxer.

Nate Diaz to welcome Deontay Wilder in the MMA ring?

Many UFC fighters crossover into the world of boxing, the same is not the case for boxers. However, ‘Bronze Bomber’ appears to be extremely serious about securing an MMA fight. In an interview with Blue Blood Sports he shared his thoughts on the same. He said that there would be nothing cooler than being a boxing champion and a UFC champion at the same time.

Wilder also said that he wants to pursue MMA as it speaks to the competitive side of him. However, these claims by Wilder have to be taken with a pinch of salt till something concrete emerges.

If Wilder were to fight in MMA, Nate Diaz most definitely would not be the man to welcome him. The back and forth on social media might led to an MMA match between the two even though they differ in size, weight and reach.

It would interesting to see whether the fight takes place or not as the fans would be excited for the crossover bout.