Andrew Tate Bail DENIED: The Tate Brothers Will ‘Spend Another Month’ in Jail Over Alleged ‘S*x Trafficking’

Andrew Tate is one of the most hated people on the internet because of his controversial statements about women. He has faced several backlashes from the far-left people because of his ideologies. However, he has a cult following around the globe with over 5 million followers on Twitter. Important to note that the numbers are despite being banned from several social media platforms. His videos get around a billion views on TikTok. Thus, it is safe to say that Tate is thriving on the internet despite being canceled.

However, his main problem started in 2022, when he was under the suspicion of authorities over alleged human trafficking. The Romanian police finally arrested him and his younger brother Tristan Tate from their mansion in Bucharest, in December 2023. As per reports, the rest was made on the grounds of alleged human trafficking and money laundering. Ever since then, the court has denied their bail multiple times.

Andrew Tate’s bail has been denied

The saga of Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate continues the Romanian judicial court denied their bail again. The last hearing was done early this month and per reports, the Tate brother was to be released on 27th March 2023.

However, like earlier, the court has ruled out their bail appeal. The ruling was done on the grounds of the ongoing investigation and the prosecutors are yet to present evidence against the brothers.

A Twitter account named ‘Censored men’ recently tweeted the news. Along with the brothers, Luana & Georgiana, their arrested associates will also remain in prison for the next month. However, the account also stated that the decision can be appealed.

Andrew Tate receives protection from the Taliban

Just like the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp case, the world is closely observing the case of the Tate brothers. The people are divided and many are with the court’s decisions. Meanwhile, others believe the arrest of the brothers is unjust, as there is no evidence yet.

Once released, We intend to welcome the #Tate brothers to Afghanistan and make them honorary Afghan citizens. Our masculine passport will provide them with the best possible protection against kidnapping by #Matrix affiliated nations. #FreeTheTates #FreeTopGs #AndrewTate pic.twitter.com/1nKroNDngQ — Taliban Public Relations Department, Commentary (@TalibanPRD) March 18, 2023

For this reason, even the Tate brothers have maintained their innocence in the media. They have several times blamed ‘The Matrix’-People with a higher power that runs the society- for their arrest.

Thus, to protect them from the said ‘Matrix’, the Taliban, an Islamic fundamentalist group from Afghanistan, has offered the brothers Afghani citizenship recently. However, Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate, who are active on Twitter, are yet to respond to their request.

What are your thoughts on the offer? What do you guys think about the Tate brothers’ extended detention?