Ex-UFC Star, Praised by Joe Rogan, Takes a Sly Dig on ‘Nerds’ Hasbulla & Mike Tyson After Their Recent Meet

A former UFC Light heavyweight and Middleweight title challenger who was hailed by Joe Rogan has labelled Mike Tyson and his recent guest ‘Hox Boxin’ podcast, Hasbulla, “Nerds” in a recent tweet. Mike Tyson’s Hot Boxin podcast has been a colossal success since its inception in 2019. The podcast has hosted numerous celebrities, including athletes such as Khabib Nurmagomedov, Henry Cejudo, Ice Cube and so on and so forth.

The podcast condenses and plots the trending subjects in the world. This is then discussed with Tyson’s guests to receive their insights on the matter.

Tyson’s credibility and standing as a global icon have undeniably assisted him in attracting high-profile celebrities to his show. Recently, the former boxing heavyweight champion brought on the celebrated social media presence of Hasbulla Magomedov.

Magomedov has made a name for himself in the past couple of years for engaging in trivial fights with the people he meets. The 20-year-old is offered the opportunity to basically punch his opponents.

In their latest episode, Magomedov engaged in similar antics with Mike Tyson. And this didn’t sit well with former martial artist and forthright character, Chael Sonnen.

Chael Sonnen classifies Mike Tyson as a “nerd”

Chael Sonnen has been an outspoken figure since his rise to fame. The former UFC athlete has on more than one occasion made the headlines for his controversial statements.

Having witnessed a clip of Mike Tyson evading punches from Hasbulla on his podcast recently. Tyson then picked Hasbulla up, in the manner in which one does a child. He even went a step further and began smothering him and pretended to bite his ear.

It’s safe to say that the Bad Guy wasn’t impressed. In typical Sonnen fashion, the 45-year-old let his thoughts be known on Twitter.

Sonnen responded to the clip with a one-word response. He said:

“Nerds”

It’s no surprise that Sonnen feels this way. Numerous Americans, are of the assumption that these actions aren’t representative of their culture. As such, they find it truly uneasy to digest these antics. Although, Tyson did go a step too far with the shenanigans.

UFC Middleweight Sean Strickland is another popular name who doesn’t agree with the treatment Magomedov receives from his fellow Muslims and Russians. Strickland also took to social media to condemn this.

Joe Rogan once credited the Bad Guy for his role in promoting the sport of MMA

Prior to the advent of Conor McGregor in the UFC, another fighter possessed the laurels for being able to promote and market a fight leveraging the microphone. Chael Sonnen was that man.

In fact, he was given his due by UFC commentator Joe Rogan for his role in elevating the sport. On an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan mentioned that Sonnen was his favourite fighter to interview and drew parallels with his pro-wrestling tactic of promoting fights.

Rogan said:

“The first guy to really figure out pro wrestling style promotion with like legit fight skills”

The American is owed a heavy debt for single-handedly raising the bar for marketing MMA events. One could raise an argument that his strategy provided a blueprint for Conor McGregor to follow suit.